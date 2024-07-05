Town Crier: Week of July 5

South Laguna Community Garden Park Hosts: Mariachi Musicale and Potluck Celebration

South Laguna Community Garden Park has announced “Mariachi Musicale & Potluck Celebration,” an evening of cultural and community revelry on July 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. Attendees can look forward to the vibrant rhythms of world-class Mariachi band “Mariachi Nuevo Jalisciense” and a community Mexican-themed potluck.

Known for their engaging performances and exceptional talent, “Mariachi Nuevo Jalisciense” is a highly sought-after group adept at performing old classics and new favorites.

In addition to offering a night of music, attendees are invited to bring Mexican-inspired dishes that serve approximately 10 people.

Thanks to Barbara Granger, this free event continues to foster the community spirit of Garden founder Morrie Granger, who would have been 87 this year. Reservations are requested at southlagunagarden.org. Donations are welcome.

For more information, contact [email protected].

Coffee & Conversations with Supervisor Katrina Foley

Enjoy a morning cup of coffee and engage in conversation about issues impacting Laguna Beach with your Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley. Coffee and conversations will take place Friday, July 12 at Jedidiah Coffee in Laguna Beach, at 8 a.m. RSVP at bit.ly/CoffeeKF.

Greater Laguna Beach GOP Members’ Meeting to Host Diane Dixon

The GLBGOP’s Members’ Meeting is on Wednesday, July 17, at Mozambique in Laguna Beach. Our keynote speaker is Assemblywoman Diane Dixon. Dixon currently represents us and is running for reelection as the District 72 Assembly Member. Dixon has proven to be an effective representative and has earned the GLBGOP’s support in this election. The founders of Sensible Laguna will also be joining the meeting.

They will present an update on the Laguna Beach School District’s Facilities Master Plan, including the approval of the Olympic-size pool and the related excessive costs. We will also discuss our “Get Out the Vote” initiative. The event will start with a 5 p.m. social hour upstairs in the newly remodeled Ivan’z House.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. downstairs in the Parrot’s Room. Seating is limited. RSVPs are required at glbgop.com.

What’s new at the Susi Q this July: opera galore and a new show at Gallery Q

Lyric Opera OC will offer another outstanding evening of entertainment focusing on Opera in America. The program will include some of Puccini’s most famous Italian operas, which surprisingly premiered in the US.

Lyric Opera OC’s operas are presented in a concert format, with minimal to no staging or costumes, but with piano accompaniment. English supertitles appear on large flatscreen TVs to aid the audience in following the story behind the opera.

Attendees will revel in performances that trace opera’s evolution to operetta and even the Great American Songbook, including compositions by Gershwin, Porter, and Rodgers & Hammerstein.

The performance will take place at the Susi Q, 380 Third Street, on July 30 between 4 and 6 p.m., and there will be a nominal administration fee of $5.

Jeffrey Briar will offer his Classical Opera Masterpieces class on Fridays, July 18 to Aug. 30 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Each class will be devoted to an in-depth exploration of one of the world’s great operas, by composers like Verdi, Berlioz, Wagner, Puccini and Mozart. Participants will listen to the most important and famous areas, quartets, and choruses in the history of classical music. The fee for the seven-week class is $28.

Gallery Q invites artists to submit their work for the new show, Artful Cultural Journey, which celebrates cultures through art. Art will be accepted on Thursday, July 18, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 5 to 6 p.m.

The exhibit dates are July 24 to Sept. 25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with the Artist Reception scheduled for Friday, July 26, 3:30 to 5 p.m. For more information, call 949-715-8106.

While the Susi Q is a wonderful resource for older locals, it’s not as well known that people of all ages are welcome to attend the eclectic range of programs and activities at the Center, which is right in the heart of downtown.

“The Susi Q isn’t a social silo where only older adults interact,” said Nadia Babayi, executive director. “Quite the reverse. Our goal is to ensure that people of all ages feel connected to the community at large. So while we are very proud of our support services for our more vulnerable seniors, we welcome a mix of ages to our events. We already see this happening with our author evenings and writing and art classes.”

Call Christine Brewer at 949-715-8105 to sign up for any of these classes or register by visiting thesusiq.org and clicking on classes/events and registration. Scroll down to find the direct registration link.

CAP Reception at City Hall – First Thursdays Art Walk “Real & Imagined”

“Real & Imagined:” people, water, land, flora and fauna are subjects in the original works by nine local artists: Carole Boller, Gil Dellinger, Joan Gladstone, David Kizziar, Elizabeth McGhee, Patrice Miller Ellen Rose, Cheyne Walls and Lynn Welker. Working in a variety of mediums and styles, the artists display their creativity based on real and imagined subjects. The public is invited to meet the artists on July 11 from 6 to 7 p.m. during the July First Thursdays Art Walk at Laguna Beach City Hall.

Save the Date: American Association of University Women Literary Luncheon

The American Association of University Women Laguna Beach Chapter will host its annual literary luncheon on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dana Point Yacht Club located at 24399 Dana Drive, Dana Point, Calif. For more information, contact Roberta Kanter at 949-594-1216 or Audrey Locke at 949-291-4978.

Neighborhood Congregational Church Launches Website for Affordable Housing and Spiritual Center Development

Neighborhood Congregational Church (NCC) has launched a new website (nccproject.org) for its proposed affordable housing and spiritual center development. The site includes information about the project vision, frequently asked questions and affordable housing data for Laguna Beach. The public may also register at that website to receive email updates about the project.

“We are pleased to provide this online resource to the community to support our outreach efforts,” said Pastor Rod Echols, Neighborhood Congregational Church. “Project updates will be shared on the site as we move forward with this much-needed, dynamic development for Laguna Beach.”

NCC has not yet filed an application for the development with the City of Laguna Beach. Once an application has been filed, more details about the project will be added to the website.

Sunset Arts and Crafts Fair Coming to South Laguna Community Garden Park

The South Laguna Community Garden Park will host a free Sunset Arts and Crafts Fair on July 13 from 3 to 7 p.m.

This event promises a diverse array of unique, handmade goods, including art, jewelry, health and wellness products, and more, all crafted with passion and skill by local artisans. Many of the participants are Garden members, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Garden Park Fund.

Attendees are encouraged to support local businesses by getting takeout from nearby restaurants to enjoy during the event. The market will feature live music and a family-friendly atmosphere, making it a perfect outing for a summer afternoon and evening. Kids will enjoy the free craft table.

The Sunset Arts and Craft Fair is free to attend and open to all ages. Visitors are encouraged to come early, explore the variety of handmade goods available, and support local artisans. The Garden Park is located at 31610 Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

For more information about the Sunset Arts and Crafts Fair, contact Siri Adams at [email protected] or Carly Sciacca at [email protected].

July Art Start at Hotel Laguna

Come celebrate July with art, wine and hors d’oeuvres at Hotel Laguna on Thursday, July 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. This month’s featured artists are Adrienne Fayne, Teri Perlstein and Deborah Schlesinger. Saxophonist Jake Brown will provide lively music to enjoy while mingling with the art. The reception will open from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by the Art Walk from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, visit firstthursdaysartwalk.org.