Town Crier: Week of June 14

Laguna Beach Business Club 2024 Speaker Series: Mark Kelly

Laguna Beach Business Club’s June 20 speaker is Mark Kelly, founder of Silicon Storm. The LBBC holds monthly breakfast meetings starting at 7:30 a.m. and hosts speakers who discuss topics valuable to achieving personal and professional success.

Kelly will discuss his career, past and future projects and the phenomenon of copyright and patent trolls.

Most recently, Kelly founded Silicon Storm, a technology development company that focuses on creating cutting-edge hardware and software applications for User Experiences, Product Development, Augmented/Virtual/Mixed Reality, and AI solutions.

Meetings are hosted at Nirvana Grill, 303 Broadway St., #101, Laguna Beach, Calif. 92651. Non-members are welcome. The non-member guest fee is $30, payable by Venmo or cash/check payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club the day of the meeting. Space is limited. Guests, be sure you receive RSVP confirmation. For more information about the LBBC or to register, visit lagunabeachbusinessclub.com or email [email protected].

Laguna Playhouse Announces: The Male Intellect: An Oxymoron? And Woody Sings: The Musical Legacy Of Woody Guthrie

Laguna Playhouse has two special events coming up this June. Robert Dubac’s critically acclaimed, hilarious and insightful, “The Male Intellect: An Oxymoron?” and an evening of music from the legendary American songwriter Woody Guthrie, Woody Sings: The Musical Legacy of Woody Guthrie” starring award-winning actor/singer David M. Lutken and his band of talented multi-instrumentalists. Both shows will perform beginning the week of June 26 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Drive in Laguna Beach.

Tickets can be purchased online at lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling 949-497-2787. Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Laguna Beach’s Only Community Theatre Reaches Halfway Point in Matching Grant Challenge

Thanks to a generous group of donors, beginning with the late Jon Cobain for creating the fundraiser, No Square Theatre is more than halfway to its $100,000 matching grant challenge.

“Through the generosity of our most supportive community members, we launched this fundraiser with a bang,” said board member Dr. Tom Bent. “We want others to know that Laguna’s beloved Lagunatics of 20 years could be funded for the next five years due to Jon Cobain’s generous gift if we meet the challenge and we just need a little more support to reach our goal. Of course, if we exceed it, all the better for Laguna’s only community theatre.”

No Square Theatre launched its $100,000 challenge grant in May with a successful kick-off party.

No Square said that thanks to the generosity of Dr. Tom and Carolyn Bent, Greg and Barbara MacGillivray, Janet Chance and John Loomis, Chris Quilter, Patrick Quilter, George Heed and others, the kick-off evening reached $50,000 plus in pledges.

No Sleep ‘till Brooks Street!

The waiting period for the 58th Annual Brooks St. Surfing Classic opened last Saturday, June 1. The organization has announced that the Women’s Division will now be the Women’s Pro/Am Division with equal prize money as the Men’s Pro/Am Division. The Classic has also revealed this year’s contest t-shirt, which features art by Bill Ogden from a design he did for Sageman Drums many years ago and some font addition by Your Design Bro, Alexander “Curly” Carter.

June at the Susi Q: You, too, can play the ukulele or catch a co-ed core strengthening class

Tom Joliet, Laguna Beach’s popular ukulele instructor, will be offering both beginning and intermediate classes in person at the Susi Q this June and July.

No prior music knowledge is needed for the beginning class.

Starting with ground zero basics, by the end of nine week’s participants will have been introduced to 13 chords, five strum patterns and over 35 songs.

The beginning class takes place between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. from Thursday, June 20 to Aug. 29, with a break from July 4. Fee is $70. Students should bring a 3-ring binder to class to start collecting songs and worksheets.

Joliet’s Intermediate Uke Techniques class will take place on the same days from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Attendees in the intermediate class must be able to play all the “EZ Dozen plus 2” chords. The workshop focuses on advanced strumming techniques, finger-picking, and playing chord melodies.

Tune up your core, too: newcomers can try out a class for free

Leslie Davis is back in person in Studio 1 teaching her kinesiology-based workout, Leslie’s Co-ed Stretch & Strengthen Workout, founded on the Harris Method.

“The workout that I teach was developed by Ian Harris to keep injured ballet dancers exercising, who had been injured during performances at his Philadelphia ballet company,” Davis explained. “[This approach strengthens the ligaments around every joint in your body, increasing circulation to speed healing from any injury.

“This is a chance] to pursue a healthy lifestyle and friendships in a low impact heart-healthy class.”

Davis welcomes everybody to try the class one time for free to see if this class is a good fit for their physical ability.

Participants should bring a towel, mat, a pair of 2—or 3-pound hand weights and water. The Susi Q is located at 380 Third Street, Laguna Beach.

Call Christine Brewer at 949-715-8105 to sign up or register by visiting thesusiq.org and clicking on classes/events and registration.

Visit thesusiq.org to review the ongoing programs that Susi Q offers, from ukulele lessons, to standing yoga, to bridge and mahjong classes, not to mention support groups and clubs for special interest groups ranging from genealogy to current affairs to books and so much more. The Susi Q’s Care Management Department (now the Dorene Cares Office) provides free consultation, education and practical resources for vulnerable seniors, enabling them to stay safe, informed, and independent.

Upcoming Episcopal Church Women Community Fundraising Concerts

A series of community fundraiser concerts and events this summer is planned on the ocean-view terrace behind St. Mary’s at 428 Park Ave. in Laguna. The Episcopal Church Women (ECW) is hosting local favorite Jason Feddy on July 20, then Reggie Christian with Lewis Cervante and Bill Schley on Aug. 17. Shauna McFadden and Bob Gunn will round out the concerts on Sept. 14. Dinner boxes from GG’s Bistro and Noonerz are available by preorder.

The ECW group, made up of volunteers, will donate all proceeds to local charities such as the Community Clinic, Friendship Shelter, Sally’s Fund, Waymaker’s Youth Shelter, and the Susi Q Community Center, among others (17 this year!). For complete information and to buy tickets, go to ecwstmaryslb.org.

Celebrate the Bluebelt and Win a Prize

The 13th Annual Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest continues to accept entries until June 22. Photo Contest winners in professional and amateur categories will receive cash prizes and be exhibited at the Laguna Beach College of Art and Design Gallery following an Artist Reception on Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. Find more information at contest.lagunabluebelt.org.

The widely popular photo contest celebrates how residents and visitors experience and enjoy Laguna Beach’s Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) – the only citywide MPA in California dedicated to sea life recovery. The contest invites entries to include photos from the beach to the deep ocean.

This year’s photo contest coincides with KelpFest 2024 on Worlds Ocean Day, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Main Beach.

Contest judges include marine scientist Julianne Steers, Project O Founder Rich German and conservation photographer and videographer Kate Vylet.

Summer Neighborhood Movie Series

This summer’s Neighborhood Movie Series kicks off on June 27 at Alta Laguna Park.

The movie Trolls Band Together will play at Alta Laguna Park on Thursday, June 27 at 8:30 p.m.

Bring low-back beach chairs and nibbles for the movie. Call 949-464-6645 or email [email protected] to learn more.