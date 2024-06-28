Town Crier: Week of June 28

Laguna Beach Fairy Garden Launches First Annual Summer Stroll

The Laguna Beach Fairy Garden, a 10-year favorite spot in Laguna Beach outside the library, has launched its first annual Summer Stroll. The Summer Stroll is an 11-stop photo scavenger hunt highlighting public art in Downtown Laguna Beach. The stroll is free, available to locals and visitors and designed to spread awareness and love for Laguna Beach.

The Summer Stroll features 11 stops along Mermaid Street and Forest Avenue, each highlighting public art in Laguna Beach. Every clue features a different piece of artwork and showcases the piece’s artist & history (when applicable). The 2024 Summer Stroll goes live on June 24 and will run throughout the summer.

Visitors can access the stroll through QR codes posted in and around the library. All are encouraged to share photos & tag @lagunabeachfairygarden.

Neighborhood Congregational Church Launches Website for Affordable Housing and Spiritual Center Development

Neighborhood Congregational Church (NCC) has launched a new website (nccproject.org) for its proposed affordable housing and spiritual center development. The site includes information about the project vision, frequently asked questions and affordable housing data for Laguna Beach. There is also a form where people can sign up to ‘keep informed’ about the project via email updates.

“We are pleased to provide this online resource to the community to support our outreach efforts,” said Pastor Rod Echols, Neighborhood Congregational Church. “Project updates will be shared on the site as we move forward with this much-needed, dynamic development for Laguna Beach.”

NCC has not yet filed an application for the development with the City of Laguna Beach. Once an application has been filed, more details about the project will be added to the website.

Sunset Arts and Crafts Fair Coming to South Laguna Community Garden Park

The South Laguna Community Garden Park will host a free Sunset Arts and Crafts Fair on July 13 from 3 to 7 p.m.

This event promises a diverse array of unique, handmade goods, including art, jewelry, health and wellness products, and more, all crafted with passion and skill by local artisans. Many of the participants are Garden members, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Garden Park Fund.

Attendees are encouraged to support local businesses by getting takeout from nearby restaurants to enjoy during the event. The market will feature live music and a family-friendly atmosphere, making it a perfect outing for a summer afternoon and evening. Kids will enjoy the free craft table.

The Sunset Arts and Craft Fair is free to attend and open to all ages. Visitors are encouraged to come early, explore the variety of handmade goods available, and support local artisans. The Garden Park is located at 31610 Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

For more information about the Sunset Arts and Crafts Fair, please contact Siri Adams at [email protected] or Carly Sciacca at [email protected].

‘Omigod You Guys!’ It’s Legally Blonde, Presented by No Square Theatre

Omigod, you guys! Legally Blonde is, like, totally coming to Laguna Beach! This show, based on the novel and hit movie of the same name, chronicles the journey of the famously perky Elle Woods, a fashion-savvy UCLA sorority girl, who finds her life turned upside down when she is dumped by her boyfriend, Warner. In an effort to prove to Warner that she is more than just some blonde sorority girl, she follows him to Harvard Law School (What, like it’s hard?), where she struggles to fit in and do well. Ultimately, she defies expectations and manages to stay true to her delightfully pink personality.

Directed by Ella Wyatt, choreographed by Sabrina Harper, and music directed by Roxanna Ward, this show, with a fun, pop score by husband-and-wife team Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin, will leave you with a smile on your face and singing all the way home from the theatre. Legally Blonde will run Aug. 2 to 18, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. A special Theatre on the Spectrum performance, sponsored in part by the Festival of Arts Foundation, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 2 p.m.

No Square Theatre is in Historic Legion Hall, 384 Legion Street, Laguna Beach, just a few blocks away from Laguna Beach High School. The high school has ample free parking. Seating is extremely limited, and the theatre has enjoyed a long run of sold-out events, so tickets must be purchased in advance. Drinks and refreshments are available for purchase. For additional information visit nosquare.org.

July Art Start at Hotel Laguna

Come celebrate July with art, wine and hors d’oeuvres at Hotel Laguna on Thursday, July 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. The featured artists this month are Adrienne Fayne, Teri Perlstein and Deborah Schlesinger. Saxophonist Jake Brown will provide lively music to enjoy while mingling with the art. The reception from 5 to 7 p.m. will open the evening followed by Art Walk from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, visit firstthursdaysartwalk.org.