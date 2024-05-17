Town Crier: Week of May 17

Catmosphere Laguna Foundation, Gelson’s Rancho Mission Viejo Adoption Event this Saturday

On Saturday, May 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Catmosphere Laguna cats and kittens will be featured for adoption at its new location at Gelson’s Rancho Mission Viejo Store, 30731 Gateway Plaza, Rancho Mission Viejo. Catmosphere Laguna Rescue is a nonprofit feline rescue that serves Laguna Beach and the surrounding communities every day of the week and is dedicated to finding forever homes for homeless, relinquished, abandoned and special-needs cats and kittens. Catmosphere adoption events are fun for the whole family, with snacks and giveaways for all. Volunteer opportunities are available.

Future adoption event dates continue monthly throughout 2024.

Laguna Beach Animal Shelter and Catmosphere Laguna Adoption Event Dates 2024: Saturdays June 15, Aug. 17 and Oct. 26 (Halloween event) and year-end holiday events.

Gelson’s Rancho Mission Viejo and Catmosphere Laguna Adoption Event Dates 2024: Saturdays May 18, July 20, Sept. 21, Nov. 16 and year-end holiday events.

Contact Catmosphere Laguna Foundation at 949-619-6369 or [email protected] for details.

Former mayor Bob Gentry to speak at Orange County Queer History Project event

Learn about the history of gay bars in Orange County from the 1970s through the 1990s and discover the amazing story of one of America’s first gay mayors, Robert (Bob) Gentry of Laguna Beach. The event features a live Q&A session with Gentry and is part of a series of events hosted by the Orange County Queer History Project. These events, sponsored by the University of California, Irvine’s Humanities Center, Department of History, Department of Gender & Sexuality Studies, and Orange County & Southeast Asian Archive Center will take place on May 24 in UC Irvine’s Humanities Gateway, room 1341. All events are free and scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. More information can be found at ocqueerhistory.org.

Susi Q to Host Magical Machu Picchu Presentation

Armchair travelers will enjoy Wanda Matjas’ presentation on Mystic Machu Picchu, which will be held in person and on Zoom on Tuesday, May 21, between 1:30 and 3 p.m.

“Machu Picchu is a trek into history,” Matjas said. “Shrouded by mist and surrounded by lush vegetation and steep escarpments, the sprawling Inca citadel lives up to every expectation.”

Visit thesusiq.org to review the many ongoing programs that Susi Q offers, from ukulele lessons to standing yoga to bridge and mahjong classes, not to mention support groups and clubs for special interest groups ranging from genealogy to current affairs to books and so much more. The Susi Q’s Care Management Department (now the Dorene Cares Office) provides free consultation, education and practical resources for vulnerable seniors, enabling them to stay safe, informed and independent.

May is Laguna’s Heritage Month: Schedule of Events

Laguna Beach Living History featuring No Square Theatre: Saturday, May 18

Celebrate Heritage Month with the Laguna Beach Historical Society and a special performance by No Square Theatre from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Murphy Smith Bungalow on 278 Ocean Avenue.

Public Tours of the Hortense Miller Garden

Come visit and fall in love with Hortense Miller, her home and garden.

For more information or to schedule a docent-led tour visit hortensemillergarden.org/visit.

The public may call (949) 464-6645 to book a free tour most Saturdays and Thursdays from 9:45 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Crystal Cove Historic District – Self-Guided Walking Tour

This charming, quaint Historic District will take you back in time.

For more information, including park hours, activities and parking information, visit crystalcovestatepark.org

Contact Heritage Committee Staff Liaison Heather Steven at (949) 497-0332 or [email protected] for more information.

American Legion and VFW to Conduct Memorial Day Ceremony

On Monday, May 27, the Laguna Beach American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars will conduct a Memorial Day ceremony in remembrance of comrades who died protecting our country in wars and conflicts. The ceremony will take place at Monument Point in Heisler Park at 11 a.m. The keynote speaker will be Carla Hogan, a Gold Star Mother. American Gold Star Mothers is a private nonprofit organization of American mothers who lost sons or daughters in service of the United States Armed Forces. Music will begin at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited to come early, as seating is limited.

During the ceremony, many organizations place floral offerings on the Heisler Park Memorial Monument. Please ensure your organization’s name is attached for those who wish to send or bring floral arrangements. Flower deliveries are suggested to be made by 9:30 a.m. Those who intend to send or bring floral arrangements, please call Sandi Werthe at 949-494-6016. No glass containers. For more information, contact Richard Moore at (949) 637-4437.

Turning Point USA to Speak at GLBGOP Members’ Meeting

The Greater Laguna Beach GOP Members’ Meeting will host Turning Point USA on Wednesday, May 22 at Mozambique in Laguna Beach. Julia Cartwright is the representative for TPUSA in San Diego, Orange County and Hawaii for all college chapters. Several TPUSA speakers will join her to discuss college life today for conservative students and what Turning Point is doing to help them stay strong and speak up. To encourage young conservatives to join the meeting, the GLBGOP will have a $250 cash card drawing for attendees 35 years old and younger. The event will start at 5 p.m. Social hour and the meeting will start at 6 p.m. in the newly remodeled Parrot’s Room. Seating is limited. RSVPs are required at glbgop.com.

Public Invited to Wave Watch Christening and Dedication

The city invites the community to a christening and dedication ceremony of its new marine safety vessel, “Wave Watch” at Marina Park, 1600 W. Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, on Friday, May 24, at 9 a.m. Following the ceremony, a guided tour of the vessel will be available.

“The reintroduction of the rescue vessel program through ‘Wave Watch’ represents a significant milestone for the Laguna Beach community,” said Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf. “This vessel fills a crucial gap in our offshore response capabilities, reinforcing our commitment to marine safety and emergency response from the water.”

Laguna Beach Historical Reenactment this Saturday

The Laguna Beach Historical Society will host a reenactment with important and iconic Laguna Beach residents at its headquarters, The Murphy Smith Bungalow on 278 Ocean Avenue, this Saturday, May 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participants can come and enjoy the bungalow, some goodies and refreshments, and meet Hollywood starlet Bette Davis, Jack Norworth, who wrote the lyrics to “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” Cracker Jack Hall of Fame and promoted Laguna’s early Little League days), Florence “Pancho” Barnes, stunt pilot and aviatrix, Frank Cuprien, the original plein air artist, and the bungalow’s original resident Vernon Murphy (businessman, bootleg) and its last resident Blanche Clapp Smith.

It is an opportunity for family fun on a Saturday morning to early afternoon and a way to experience Laguna Beach Living History through the early 1920s to the late 1950s and feel a sense of place and time in this beautiful town we call home. For more information, call 949-497-6834.