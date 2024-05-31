Town Crier: Week of May 31

South Laguna Community Garden Park Summer Youth Program

The South Laguna Community Garden Park is offering a Children’s Summer Youth Program each Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. from the week of June 16 to the week of Aug. 11. The first session will be Wednesday, June 19, beginning at 9:30 a.m. If you’re looking for an opportunity to teach your children general gardening skills, grow their knowledge of our earth, or simply get them active and outdoors, this program would be a great fit. Through weekly meetings, children will be able to interact with each other while participating in fun, garden-related projects.

Local high school student and former SLCGP Children’s Garden member Roya Goldstein will lead the sessions and share her knowledge of the ten-plus years she has spent in the Garden. SLCGP Assistant Director, Carly Sciacca will also be present at the meetings. This program is best suited for children between the ages of five to eight. Parents or guardians will be asked to accompany their child and are welcome to join in the family-friendly activities. Sessions will be held at the South Laguna Community Garden Park, 31610 South Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, CA 92651, near the lower-level stage. For the nine meetings, there will be a $50 cost to cover supplies and gardening tools. To reserve a spot email Goldstein at [email protected].

Woman’s Club to Honor Laguna’s Woman of the Year

The Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach will honor Renae Hinchey as its 2024 Woman of the Year at a luncheon on Friday, June 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at its clubhouse, located at 286 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach. Tickets to the highly anticipated luncheon are $55 for club members and $65 for non-members. The Woman’s Club urges guests to secure seats promptly. This is a sell-out event and seating is limited. RSVPs must be received by June 7 and can be dropped off in the mailbox at the clubhouse or conveniently paid online at wclb.org.

Upcoming Episcopal Church Women Community Fundraising Concerts

A series of community fundraiser concerts and events this summer is planned on the ocean-view terrace behind St. Mary’s at 428 Park Ave. in Laguna. The Episcopal Church Women (ECW) is opening the series on Saturday, June 15 at 5:30 p.m. with keyboardist/vocalist, Jawn Star, who has performed worldwide for audiences including the President and Vice President of the United States, their families and Albert Einstein Jr. who called Jawn Star, “the Musical Genius.”

Following that, local favorite Jason Feddy will perform on July 20, then Reggie Christian with Lewis Cervante and Bill Schley on August 17. Shauna McFadden and Bob Gunn will round out the concerts on September 14. Dinner boxes from GG’s Bistro and Noonerz are available by preorder.

The ECW group, made up of volunteers, will donate all proceeds to local charities such as the Community Clinic, Friendship Shelter, Sally’s Fund, Waymaker’s Youth Shelter, the Susi Q Community Center, among others (17 this year!). For complete information and to buy tickets, go to ecwstmaryslb.org.

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Announces Summer Camp Program

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, which also serves Saddleback Valley, has announced its upcoming summer camp programs. These programs are tailored to provide safe, fun, and enriching experiences for children from June 17 through Aug. 16 in Laguna Beach and June 17 through Aug. 2 in Saddleback Valley.

With a steadfast commitment to nurturing every child’s inherent strengths, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach offers a dynamic array of activities tailored to foster personal growth, social development, and a passion for lifelong learning at two convenient locations in Laguna Beach.

Participants will engage in exciting field trips that expand their horizons and ignite curiosity. Basketball showdowns promote teamwork, sportsmanship and healthy competition. Unforgettable adventures where friendships are forged and memories are made.

Additionally, specialty camps at Canyon Branch, such as Basketball Camp, Art Camp, Destination Innovation Science Camp, Skate Camp, and Action-Packed Adventure Camp (APAC) offer exciting opportunities for children to explore their interests and talents.

Action-Packed Adventure Camp (APAC) is a unique program featuring hikes, rock climbing, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, and an overnight camping trip at the Irvine Ranch Outdoor Education Center.

For more information visit bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535 to reserve a place.

Circus Bella presents its 15th Annual Circus in the Parks Season

On Sat., June 8, San Francisco-based Circus Bella will perform two free shows at 1 and 3 p.m. at Bluebird Park, 772 Cress Street, Laguna Beach. The show is for children of all ages and includes live music by Rob Reich and the six-piece Circus Bella All-Star Band. Audiences are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and small folding chairs to all locations. More information can be found at circusbella.org.

Art-To-Go is Head-To-Toe Opening Reception June 6 at City Hall

Those who like art and fashion will love “Head to Toe,” the 2024 Art-To-Go exhibition presented by The Artists Fund at the Festival of Arts. A preview show runs June 3 through June 13 at Laguna Beach City Hall. A free public reception is June 6, from 6 to 7 p.m.

“City Hall is a great starting place for First Thursdays Art Walk” said Rick Graves, The Artists Fund president. “Many artists will be in attendance.”

More than 35 originals by Festival exhibitors will be displayed. The theme references to fashion, as seen in several pieces, but many artists expanded on their interpretation of “Head-To-Toe.” Examples include “Diamonds are Forever,” an abstract glass wall sculpture by Lynleigh Love, and a sea anemone by photographer Sharon Williams.

The reception will include live music by Felisha Dunne and refreshments. It is presented in collaboration with the City of Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Department, 505 Forest Avenue. For more information, visit TheArtistsFund-foa.org.

June Art Start at Hotel Laguna

Come dance with art, wine and hors d’oeuvres at Hotel Laguna on Thursday, June 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. The featured artists this month are Jill Cooper and Wendy Wirth. Saxophonist Jake Brown will provide lively music to enjoy while mingling with the art. Laguna Dance Festival will perform an enticing dance at 7 p.m. to top off the evening. Enjoy the rest of Art Walk from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information visit firstthursdaysartwalk.org.