Town Crier: Week of Nov. 11

Share this:

LagunaTunes presents ABBA Rocks the 80s!

LagunaTunes Community Chorus will present a live, free concert on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 4 p.m. in the Artists’ Theater at Laguna Beach High School, 625 Park Ave., Laguna.

After two years of adjustments, recordings, and other Covid accommodations, LagunaTunes Chorus is excited to return to the stage for an upbeat, in-person concert. Popular tunes from the 80s and a block of songs paying tribute to the Swedish group ABBA celebrate the nostalgia, rhythm, and harmony of that time. Whether you remember the 80s or not, the program is guaranteed to make you smile, clap your hands, and tap your toes.

LagunaTunes has managed to survive the difficult time they could not gather or perform because of the pandemic. Through the months of restriction and isolation, generous grants from the FOA Foundation ($3,000) and the City of Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Funding ($4,000) have enabled the chorus to maintain its existence and function through recorded performances online. Their support for the performing arts in Laguna Beach is deeply appreciated.

LagunaTunes Chorus is led by Bob Gunn, known for his past years as director of Orange County’s Men Alive chorus and, currently, as director of Laguna’s St. Mary’s choir. LagunaTunes is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides choral singing to everyone (no auditions). Financial support is by the FOA Foundation and the City of Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Funding.

More information can be found by visiting www.lagunatuneschorus.org or [email protected]

Catmosphere Laguna Foundation And Laguna Beach Animal Shelter Adoption Event Nov. 19

Catmosphere Laguna Foundation introduced Orange County’s first Cat Café & Lounge. Catmosphere Laguna Rescue is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit feline rescue that serves Laguna Beach and the surrounding communities every day of the week dedicated to finding forever homes for homeless, relinquished, abandoned and special-needs cats and kittens. Laguna Beach has long been known and loved for its artistic community and embrace of nature in all its forms. Catmosphere Laguna Foundation enhances and strengthens that reputation in its mission to prevent cruelty to animals by rescuing, fostering, and assisting in public adoptions and awareness of the plight of homeless felines.

On Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Catmosphere Laguna cats and kittens will be featured for adoption at the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. For details contact Catmosphere Laguna Foundation at 949/619-MEOW (6369).

Rabbi Levi To Speak On Judaism Sunday At LBUMC

Rabbi Peter Levi, the regional director for the Anti-Defamation League’s Orange County/Long Beach office, will speak about Judaism this Sunday, Nov. 13, 1:15 p.m., at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church. Everyone in the community is invited to attend. As regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, he leads the fight against antisemitism, all forms of bigotry, and works to protect civil rights. He has been involved in interfaith relations and has fought discrimination against marginalized groups. Previously he was a congregational rabbi for 18 years, having been ordained by Hebrew Union College—Jewish Institute of Religion. He recently completed a five-year term as president of the Orange County Board of Rabbis and is a member of the Orange County Sheriff’s Interfaith Advisory Council, the OC Hate Crime Prevention Network, and other community coalitions. Rabbi Levi is the final speaker of the nine-week World Religions Study at LBUMC. Each of the previous speakers: Dr. William Yarchin, Dr. Muzammil Siddiqi, Pastor Lynn Francis, and LBUMC Adult Education Coordinator Dan Gara, has focused on the commonalities of the religions discussed. Rabbi Levi will do so as well. Laguna Beach United Methodist Church is located at 21632 Wesley Drive, up the hill from the Gelson’s Shopping Center. The church is a Reconciling Congregation.

Laguna Live! is hosting a free chamber music concert Nov. 30

As a Thanksgiving gift to our community, Laguna Live! is presenting a free in person concert, featuring talented members of Chamber Music | OC’s pre-college program.

The concert will take place on Nov. 30 from 4 to 5 p.m. at The Sanctuary of Neighborhood Congregational Church, 340 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach. Reservations can be made by emailing [email protected] or calling (949) 715-9713.

The Laguna Community Concert Band Presents “The Phantom Meets Harry Potter,” at the Laguna Playhouse Nov. 20

A chandelier may not crash to the floor. Nor will Quidditch players on flying broomsticks chase a golden snitch. But sparks will certainly fly, when your Laguna Community Concert Band plays songs from “Phantom of the Opera” and film scores from “Harry Potter,” at the Laguna Playhouse on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. Other numbers include “Second Suite in F,” by Gustav Holst and “Platus, Mountain of Dragons,” by Steven Reineke. Like all of the band’s performances, this concert is free. The Laguna Community Concert Band rehearses at the Laguna Beach High School band room on Tuesday nights at 6 p.m. For the latest news about the concert and jazz bands and a calendar of concerts, or if you would like to play with the band, go to the website at www.lagunaconcertband.com.

Susi Q offers Medicare counseling and health advice this November

There are often yearly changes in Medicare from premium adjustments, to new providers, to adjustments to health or drug plans. It’s important to keep up with the latest rules and regulations.

Susi Q to the rescue: Call (949) 464-6645 for an appointment on Nov. 15 between 8:30 and 4:30 p.m. to discuss enrollments and other issues with unbiased advisors.

Also on Thursday Nov. 17 between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m., Dr. Jorge Rubal, CEO/CMO of the Laguna Beach Community Clinic and his wife Lauren Rubal, MD, OB/GYN, REI, Integrative Medicine, who is in private practice in Newport Beach, will share their expertise on keeping your immune system strong. Stay healthy for the holidays!

The Susi Q offers a wide range of educational and fun programs, classes and clubs for older adults – though all ages are welcome. The Susi Q’s Care Management Department provides free consultation, education and practical resources for vulnerable seniors, enabling them to stay safe, informed, and independent. For more information on The Susi Q, the portal to access the best of Laguna’s community resources, visit www.thesusiq.org.

Fall Festival and Potluck this Saturday

Fall Festival and Potluck is back! South Laguna Community Garden Park hosts its popular community potluck festival this Saturday, Nov. 12, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Garden Park, Eagle Rock and Coast Highway.

Meet your neighbors, enjoy inspired healthy dishes, and groove to the music of the talented Garden Band. There will be a craft for kids and kids at heart, so bring your family and friends. Please bring your own drinks and a potluck dish to share (serving 10 people). This is a reusable utensil “zero waste” event. For information and to donate to the Garden Park go to SouthLaguna.org/garden.

Veterans Day celebration at 10:45 a.m. at Heisler Park

Join the First Marine Division Band, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5868 and American Legion Post 222 to celebrate Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:45 am at Monument Point, Heisler Park, 375 Cliff Dr, Laguna Beach, CA 92651. There will be an Air Force C-17 flyover. The event is free to the public.

Thanksgiving Food Drive at Health in Balance

This year, Health in Balance will be partnering with the Share Our Selves organization to host a Thanksgiving Food Drive for families in need.

For anyone who participates, Health in Balance will be providing them with complimentary care on their donation day! For new guests, this includes a health consultation to take a look at any symptoms or areas of pain, a session of therapeutic bodywork and a gentle introductory adjustment. For current patients, this includes a specialized therapeutic bodywork session and an adjustment.

This is a wonderful way to share the holiday spirit of love and generosity!

Health in Balance has been donating to local charities since 1991. The team of doctors including Gary Arthur, D.C., Lisa Arthur, D. C., and Jordan Martin, D.C., along with their team, invite you to join their mission to see many lives changed for the better.

If you would like to participate, give Health in Balance a call at 949-497-2553 or visit their website for more information at www.HealthinBalance.com. They will provide you with all the details on the food that is needed and get you set up with your donation day.

Laguna Beach Business Club 2022 Speaker Series

The Laguna Beach Business Club is proud to announce our Nov. 17 meeting speaker, surf champion and co-founder of Surfing.com and World of Waves TV, Ian Cairns. The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting on the third Thursday of each month starting at 7:30 a.m., hosting speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in your personal and professional lives.

Ian Cairns was born in Melbourne, Australia on Jul. 24, 1952, grew up in Cottesloe, a beach suburb of Perth, Western Australia and has been a surfer for over 55 years. Honing his surfing in the big and stormy waves of Yallingup and Margaret River, 200 miles south of Perth, Cairns developed world-level big wave skills that led to a successful 10-year pro surfing career. Cairns was influential in establishing the world professional surfing circuit, particularly the World Championship Tour. He was known as the premier “power” surfer of his era who dominated the North Shore during the mid to late-seventies.

In the 1980s, Cairns coached young surfers, and in 2010, became the Head Coach of Surfing America, winning world Championship Gold at the ISA World Games in 2010, ISA World Masters in 2013 and ISA World Standup and Paddling Championships in 2015. In late 2020 Ian and his partners launched a new media venture, Surfing.com, and produced and syndicated the World of Waves TV (WOW). Surfing.com programming recognizes that surfing is all boards on any water. In early 2022, Surfing.com management began exploring ideas in the Web3 space and launched a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) on the HeyLayer digital marketplace, built on the Stacks Protocol connected to the Bitcoin blockchain.

With the launch of many surf parks around the world, Cairns has been consulting with technology and wave pool companies and participating in panel discussions at recent Surf Park Summit events.

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs that meet monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities and share insights within the context of their community and lives with the goal of building and maintaining relationships with local professionals and businesses that they can proudly recommend to clients and friends. LBBC also supports its community by providing and participating in community services and/or events that benefit the citizens of Laguna Beach.

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. Meetings are hosted at Seven7Seven, 777 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651. Non-members are welcome! The non-member guest fee is $30 payable in cash or check (payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club) the day of the meeting. For more information about the LBBC or to register to attend the meeting please either visit our website at lagunabeachbusinessclub.com, or write us at: [email protected].

LBCAC & The Salty Suites Present: A Brief History of Bluegrass Music on Dec. 9

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center and the Salty Suites are teaming up to present you a bluegrass (Americana) concert that will also teach about the historic roots of this type of music on Dec. 9 at 8 p.m.

The Salty Suites is an energetic, dynamic three-piece acoustic band with blazing instrumentals, beautiful vocals and soaring harmonies raising the roof off anywhere they perform. Original Songs and Traditional music of the world. Bluegrass, Depression and Old Country, Swing, Classical, Roots with current edge.

Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

Free Birding Tour at the Hortense Miller Garden Nov. 18 at 9 a.m.

Join fellow birders and garden enthusiasts for an easy hour wildlife walk to witness the varied interactions among plants, insects, birds and wildlife at the Hortense Miller Garden in Laguna Beach. Bring binoculars and water. A tour of the Mid-Century modern residence will follow

The Hortense Miller Garden is the perfect environment for birds of many species. The Garden offers over a dozen hillside trails and 2.5 acres of hundreds of varieties of plants and trees. There are many stairs and the trails are rugged, so wear sturdy shoes. To register online go to www.lagunabeachcity.net or call (949) 464-6645. Must register in advance to participate. Space is limited.