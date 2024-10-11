Town Crier: Week of Oct. 11

Help Sean Recover And Rebuild After Spinal Injury

Longtime Laguna Beach High School golf coach Sean Quigley suffered severe spinal cord injuries when he was hit by a vehicle while out cycling near his home in Laguna Niguel. According to a GoFundMe supporting the local coach and cyclist, Sean has undergone three surgeries since the collision late last month. Doctors say he has a 5% chance of regaining the function of his lower body.

“He currently is the golf coach at Laguna Beach High School for both boys’ and girls’ teams and has been for almost a decade,” the Gofundme reads. “Sean has been a mentor and leader for the young men and women he has coached over the years, with his main goal of building good human beings for the future. Sean is strong and he is fighting his hardest, but he really needs your love, prayers, and if possible, your financial support to give him the best odds.” Click here to view the full fundraiser.

LBBC October Speaker: Robert Boxberger

The Laguna Beach Business Club’s Oct. 17 speaker is Robert Boxberger, president of Experian, North America. Boxberger will discuss his enterprising career journey in leadership. The LBBC holds monthly breakfast meetings starting at 7:30 a.m. and hosts speakers who discuss topics valuable to achieving personal and professional success.

In addition to his corporate experience, Boxberger founded and scaled a successful startup, demonstrating his entrepreneurial spirit and ability to drive value from concept to execution. His expertise spans digital transformation, fintech, and AI-driven solutions.

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. Meetings are hosted at Nirvana Kitchen + Pantry, 303 Broadway Street. Non-members are welcome. For more information about the LBBC or to register, visit lagunabeachbusinessclub.com or email Info@LagunaBeachBusinessClub.com.

Honoring the Dead: Fascinating insights into rituals around the world

Dia de los Muertos, the Day of the Dead, is a well-known tradition for honoring the dead. But what about Qing Ming in China? Viking burial customs? Or Nawia, the Slavic belief in the land of eternal happiness? Susi Q’s Director of Aging in Place Rickie Redman will lead a free discussion on Oct. 15 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. of dynamic multicultural practices around the world – and perhaps a new way of honoring your lost loved ones. Register online at thesusiq.org. To RSVP by phone, call Christine Brewer at 949-715-8105 or email christineb@thesusiq.org.

AAUW to host its annual Literary Luncheon at Dana Point Yacht Club

The American Association of University Women Laguna Beach Branch will hold its annual Literary Luncheon on Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Dana Point Yacht Club. The luncheon is the branch’s primary fundraiser, providing scholarships to deserving girls and women. Speakers at this year’s luncheon will be three California women authors: Belinda Huijuan Tang, “A Map for the Missing;” Mansi Shah, “A Good Indian Girl,” and Rufi Thorpe, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles.” Two scholarship recipients will also speak, discussing the scholarships’ impact on their lives. The event begins at 10:30 a.m. with a silent auction, a no-host bar, book sales, and a meet-and-greet book signing with the authors. To purchase tickets, visit lagunabeach-ca.aauw.net. For more info, email fblagunabeach@gmail.com.

Wildfires and You with Laguna Canyon Foundation

On Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Susi Q, Laguna Canyon Foundation’s Deputy Director and Senior Director of Conservation Alan Kaufmann will share insights about fire behavior designed to keep homes safer. Kaufmann oversees LCF’s habitat restoration, fuel modification, land management and trail programs. He works on wildland fire, trail and weed management crews and researches the use of prescribed fire and mechanical thinning to restore ecosystems. Register online for the events at thesusiq.org. To RSVP by phone, call Christine Brewer at 949-715-8105 or email christineb@thesusiq.org.

Just Gather to offer Mind Shift Classes

Just Gather, a local nonprofit dedicated to promoting mental wellness and positive mindsets, is hosting a six-week workshop on achieving a permanent mind shift. Sign up for Gratitude 101 introduction classes, starting Oct. 19, by emailing michellehighberg@yahoo.com. Classes will be held at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center, 235 Forest Avenue. Find out more by visiting @schoolofgratitudeoc and @justgatherwellness on Instagram.