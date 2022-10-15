Town Crier: Week of Oct. 14

Gelson’s Celebrates Pet Adoption Day Oct. 22

Gelson’s Laguna Beach is hosting a pet adoption event on Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Catmosphere Laguna is co-hosting. To adopt you must to be 18 years or older and minors need to be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call Gelson’s marketing at 818-377-6494.

Laguna JaZz Band Performs at Pacific Marine Mammal Center Gala at FOA

Dust-off your dancing shoes and swing with the Laguna JaZz Band at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center’s annual fund-raising gala, “An Evening Under the Coastal Sky.” A fun evening of music, food, and fellowship, the gala takes place on Oct. 23 at the Festival of Arts from 5 to 9 p.m. The 17-piece Laguna JaZz band will play an eclectic mix of Big Band, latin, rock, and pop featuring guest vocalist Rick Evans.

This important fundraiser helps the Pacific Marine Mammal Center operate and maintain the animal care unit and expand research, education, and outreach programs. For tickets and more information, contact the Pacific Marine Mammal Center at [email protected]

The Laguna Community Concert and JaZz Bands rehearse at the Laguna Beach High School band room on Tuesday nights starting at 6 p.m. For the latest news about the concert and jazz bands and a calendar of concerts, or if you would like to play with the band, go to the website at www.lagunaconcertband.com.

Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Laguna Beach Dog Park on Oct. 22

Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Laguna Beach Dog Park on Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 12, with a presentation at 10 a.m. by the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce.

The Friends of Laguna Beach Dog Park are delighted to celebrate 30 years of this local gem, one of the first and best dog parks in Orange County. It’s an amazing hub for so many Laguna Beach dog owners and their fur families providing a safe place to play and socialize in addition to growing a responsible, engaged community of “dog people”. The Friends of Laguna Beach Dog Park have been advocating for the park and working with the City to enhance and improve it for 17 years and they look forward to doing so for many more.

For those in attendance The Friends of the Laguna Beach Dog Park is pleased to share that Jedidiah coffee will be offering complementary coffee. Parking in front of the park will be prioritized throughout Saturday morning. The Laguna Beach Dog Park is located at, 20672 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651. Additional parking for this event is available at the Canyon Club.The Friends of Laguna Beach Dog Park will have an information booth and membership sign-up opportunities. For questions, please contact [email protected]

Little Fishermen’s Preschool opens in Laguna Beach

Sometimes what’s old becomes new! Fifty years ago, Laguna Unified Board member and former chair, Jan Vickers, opened the “Little Fishermen’s Preschool” in Laguna Beach. Vickers served as director of the school for 11 years, and as you know, continues to support Laguna’s educators, now serving in her sixth term on the Board.

The original school site, occupying the lower wing of Laguna United Methodist Church, has been beautifully remodeled, including the addition of a playground and outdoor patio. The Sunshine staff completed licensing for the new site this summer, and the school opened on Sept. 6. As director and school psychologist Dr. Elizabeth Plumb notes, “Our preschool and TK programs support students as they build self-confidence, compassion for others, and the academic tools needed for Kindergarten and elementary school success. While our philosophy is developmental, we are intentional in the activities we offer each day. Academic concepts are strategically integrated into meaningful play experiences, to ensure that all areas of kindergarten readiness are included. We are especially proud of our unique social emotional learning program. Interested families are invited to visit our website www.sunshineschoolreadiness.com to learn more about our program and schedule a tour of our beautiful new campus.”

Sports Swap on Nov. 5 at Thurston Gym

Calling all balls, bats, skates and sneakers. Please donate unused sports gear and equipment for this fun community event and fundraiser that supports students at Thurston Middle School. To make donations, please call or text Prue Wyman, Sports Swap Chair, at (347) 781-3788. Donations can be dropped off, or volunteers can pick up donated items from homes and businesses. Students earn community service credits for participating! This is a project of the PTA, so all donations are 100 percent tax-deductible.

The Sports Swap is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Thurston gym. Come check out amazing deals on equipment you need. Unsold items will be donated to the Laguna Beach Boys & Girls Club.

Cutline: Messy Church participants explore spirituality with art. Photo courtesy of Messy Church

Spirits Soar at Messy Church Oct. 16

Messy Church, which welcomes people of all ages, will explore the traditions and symbols of Dia de los Muertos, the “Day of the Dead,” this Sunday, Oct. 16, between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. (a new time) at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church.

“People unfamiliar with the holiday are surprised to learn how much joy and celebration is involved,” co-ordinator Barbara Crowley said. “There is joy in remembrance of people and how they lived. Celebrating how life is sweet.”

Messy Church is a monthly opportunity for people of all ages and stages to participate in a spiritual inquiry in a non-traditional fashion. Creative crafts, stories and experiments are some of the activities offered. And a communal meal is always provided. In line with this month’s theme, participants may choose to decorate sweet bread or pizza skulls, paint faces and build an offenda/altar of remembrance.

A $5 donation is requested but not required. Questions or RSVP to [email protected] LBUMC is located at 21632 Wesley Drive, up the hill from the Gelson’s Shopping Center. It is a Reconciling Congregation.

Dixon, Bates speaking at Laguna Beach Republicans Meeting Oct. 18

Diane Dixon and Pat Bates will speak at the meeting of the Laguna Beach Republicans Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. at the home of Emil and Michele Monda. Dixon is running to represent Assembly District 72 and Bates is running for Orange County Supervisor in District 5. We Republicans have an opportunity to strengthen local government by helping elect Dixon and Bates to these important offices. If Republicans are going to begin returning California politics to sensible policies that will help families and stop the “woke agenda” then we have to support and work for these two terrific republicans. Please contact Emil Monda, [email protected] , Bill Christiansen, [email protected] or Suzette Swallow, [email protected] for the address.

Laguna Art Museum Makes a Splash with Tenth Annual Art & Nature

On Thursday, Nov. 3, Laguna Art Museum will kick off its tenth annual Art & Nature Festival, with engaging programming for all ages, as well as four new exhibitions that honor the rich history of California art. This high-profile event is the museum’s largest public program of the year, bringing together thousands of participants to foster an appreciation of nature, to raise environmental awareness and discover cross-sections between nature and the arts.

The 2022 Art & Nature Festival will present the featured exhibitions The Sea Around Us by artist Rebeca Méndez and Pyramidion by artist Kelly Berg, a keynote lecture by Dr. Sylvia Earle, the National Geographic Society Explorer in Residence, a free outdoor Family Festival, and two additional exhibitions including The Big One and Five Summer Stories: The Exhibition.

The Sea Around Us, an immersive 360-degree video art installation, will transport viewers to an area of the Pacific Ocean located 30 miles from the Laguna Beach Coast, portraying the ocean as a fully animated body as well as a place of deep interconnectedness for all living things. Pyramidion is an interactive sculptural experience that invites viewers to contemplate the layered history and unique geology of Laguna Beach. The Big One by artist Robert Young is thought to still hold the record as the largest painting ever created in Laguna Beach and will be on display in the California Gallery. Five Summer Stories: The Exhibition, presented in partnership with MacGillivray Freeman Films and Coast Film Festival in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic surf documentary, will include a sneak peek of the film and historic imagery, clothing, and items from the era of the film.

For over 100 years, the connection between art and nature has been continuously explored by artists in Laguna Beach. In 1929, the Laguna Beach Art Association built a gallery on the idyllic coastline, close to the natural wonders that have inspired countless artists. The gallery is part of today’s Laguna Art Museum, and it continues to be the ideal venue for leading creative and scientific thinkers of all ages. For more information about the tenth annual Art & Nature and Laguna Art Museum, visit lagunaartmuseum.org.