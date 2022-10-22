Town Crier: Week of Oct. 21

Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Laguna Beach Dog Park on Oct. 22

Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Laguna Beach Dog Park on Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 12, with a presentation at 10 a.m. by the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce.

The Friends of Laguna Beach Dog Park are delighted to celebrate 30 years of this local gem, one of the first and best dog parks in Orange County. It’s an amazing hub for so many Laguna Beach dog owners and their fur families providing a safe place to play and socialize in addition to growing a responsible, engaged community of “dog people”. The Friends of Laguna Beach Dog Park have been advocating for the park and working with the City to enhance and improve it for 17 years and they look forward to doing so for many more.

For those in attendance The Friends of the Laguna Beach Dog Park is pleased to share that Jedidiah coffee will be offering complementary coffee. Parking in front of the park will be prioritized throughout Saturday morning. The Laguna Beach Dog Park is located at, 20672 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651. Additional parking for this event is available at the Canyon Club.The Friends of Laguna Beach Dog Park will have an information booth and membership sign-up opportunities. For questions, please contact [email protected].

First Church of Christ, Scientist to Host Free Inspirational Talk: “Be Set Free!” on Nov. 13 at 2 p.m.

The First Church of Christ, Scientist of Laguna Beach invites everyone to a free inspirational talk, “Be Set Free!” by Nicole Virgil on Sunday, Nov. 13at 2 p.m. Virgil will examine liberty from a Biblical perspective, to find out how real people today are finding freedom from all kinds of physical, emotional and circumstantial restrictions. The event will be held at the church on 635 High Drive, Laguna Beach. For more information, call (949) 494-3040.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church to host special Indigenous People’s Celebration Oct. 23 at 10:30 a.m.

In honor of Indigenous communities, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church will be holding a special Indigenous People’s Celebration this Sunday, Oct. 23 during its 10:30 a.m. Rite II Eucharist Service. Guest Preacher The Rev. Canon Mary Crist will be leading the celebration, alongside visiting groups One Drumm from Claremont and First Women Gather Around the Fire from Los Angeles. Following the service, all parishioners and guests are welcome to St. Mary’s hospitality hour. All are invited to attend. For more information, and to view the link to livestream the upcoming Indigenous People’s Celebration, visit: www.stmaryslagunabeach.org.

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris to present funds to Boys & Girls Club Oct. 26

On Oct. 26 at 2:30 p.m., Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris will present the California state funded monies slated for the renovation of the play yard at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Canyon Branch, 1085 Laguna Canyon Rd., Laguna Beach, Calif. 92651.

In attendance will be Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, Pam Estes, BGCLB CEO and staff, BGCLB Board President, officers and members, Laguna Beach Unified School District superintendent and officials, Laguna Beach city manager and city council members, as well as playground donors and club kids.

“This is very exciting news for the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach as well as the city of Laguna Beach, especially knowing our playground vision is coming to fruition during our seventieth anniversary,” marketing director Kristie Anderson said.

Free Birding Tour at the Hortense Miller Garden Nov. 18 at 9 a.m.

Join fellow birders and garden enthusiasts for an easy hour wildlife walk to witness the varied interactions among plants, insects, birds and wildlife at the Hortense Miller Garden in Laguna Beach. Bring binoculars and water. A tour of the Mid-Century modern residence will follow

The Hortense Miller Garden is the perfect environment for birds of many species. The Garden offers over a dozen hillside trails and 2.5 acres of hundreds of varieties of plants and trees. There are many stairs and the trails are rugged, so wear sturdy shoes. To register online go to www.lagunabeachcity.net or call (949) 464-6645. Must register in advance to participate. Space is limited.

Festival of Arts Continues 90th Anniversary Celebration with Debut of foaSOUTH Off-Site Exhibit: People & Places

The historic Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach is continuing its commemorative festivities in celebration of the Festival’s 90th anniversary. The iconic arts organization is pleased to announce the debut of its latest off-site exhibit: People & Places, now open for guests to experience and browse through Jan. 15, 2023. The gallery is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is at 1006 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 within Active Culture. Admission is free.

“People & Places gives the viewer a sampling of the wide variety of art styles and media that have been created from artists whose works are part of the Festival of Arts Permanent Art Collection,” exhibit curator Pat Sparkuhl said. “The 90th anniversary is the perfect opportunity to showcase the Festival’s past and current exhibiting artists, as well as, the organization’s commitment to the arts community.”

This exhibit presents artworks in a variety of styles and mediums including oil, watercolor, acrylic, mixed media, and photography. The works displayed are from well-known Festival artists including Scott Anthony, Lu Campbell, Carol Tolin, Gary Goff, R. Benson, Darlene Campbell, Agnes Copeland, Vinita Voogd, Scott Albert, Helen Weld, and Elizabeth McGhee. These works are all currently housed in the Festival’s Permanent Art Collection and will be on display for the public to enjoy during this limited time exhibition. As the title suggests the subject matter is focused on either people or places; however, the works are as varied as the mediums represented.

Housing over one thousand diverse and eclectic pieces, the Permanent Art Collection is valued by the organization for its cultural and historical significance in relation to the art, culture, and ability to tell the story of the birth of the Festival and local art scene. The Permanent Art Collection showcases how the Festival became a major influence in the art world of Southern California, and many deem the collection a time capsule of art from the last century. To learn more about the Festival of Arts, and the Permanent Art Collection visit www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org.

The People & Places exhibit is free of cost to the public and will run through January 15th, 2023. The foaSOUTH gallery is inside Active Culture located at 1006 S. Coast Hwy., Laguna Beach, CA 92651. The building is open to the public daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Gelson’s Celebrates Pet Adoption Day Oct. 22

Gelson’s Laguna Beach is hosting a pet adoption event on Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Catmosphere Laguna is co-hosting. To adopt you must to be 18 years or older and minors need to be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call Gelson’s marketing at 818-377-6494.

Laguna JaZz Band Performs at Pacific Marine Mammal Center Gala at FOA

Dust-off your dancing shoes and swing with the Laguna JaZz Band at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center’s annual fund-raising gala, “An Evening Under the Coastal Sky.” A fun evening of music, food, and fellowship, the gala takes place on Oct. 23 at the Festival of Arts from 5 to 9 p.m. The 17-piece Laguna JaZz band will play an eclectic mix of Big Band, latin, rock, and pop featuring guest vocalist Rick Evans.

This important fundraiser helps the Pacific Marine Mammal Center operate and maintain the animal care unit and expand research, education, and outreach programs. For tickets and more information, contact the Pacific Marine Mammal Center at [email protected]

The Laguna Community Concert and JaZz Bands rehearse at the Laguna Beach High School band room on Tuesday nights starting at 6 p.m. For the latest news about the concert and jazz bands and a calendar of concerts, or if you would like to play with the band, go to the website at www.lagunaconcertband.com.