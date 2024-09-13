Town Crier: Week of Sept. 13

Susi Q’s October Evening with an Author to Feature Acclaimed Novelist Jonathan Lethem

Susi Q is beyond thrilled to feature author Jonathan Lethem, one of New York’s literary elite and an acclaimed best-selling novelist, now a professor at Pomona College, at our October “Evening With an Author” event.

The internationally renowned author of seven novels, including mega-best-selling Motherless Brooklyn and The Fortress of Solitude, Lethem, will be in lively conversation with Marrie Stone on Monday, Oct. 7 at 5 p.m.

Lethem’s most recent book, “Brooklyn Crime Novel,” is described as “an intricately excavated, breathtaking tale of imperiled childhood in a fitfully gentrifying Brooklyn neighborhood…[his] virtuoso, many-faceted novel is trenchant, hilarious, wrenching, and tender.”

Stone can’t wait to chat with Lethem.

“What I love about Lethem is his ability to bend and play with genre. Detective novels are their own kind of thing – until they meet Lethem. Maybe because he grew up on these Brooklyn streets in the 70s, maybe because he has an innate understanding of human psychology, or maybe because he’s written so many different types of things, Lethem creates something bigger, richer and deeper than the typical crime novel,” Stone said.

Lethem will sign books after chatting with Stone.

“It’s an honor to host this highly acclaimed author at the Susi Q,” said executive director Nadia Babayi. “Thanks to Marrie, we’ve been able to showcase some of the finest authors in the country at our event. Jonathan Lethem is another literary star we’re pleased to welcome.”

The event takes place on Monday Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. for a fee of $40, which includes the book, light bites and beverages. Go to thesusiq.org and click on classes and registration, or call Christine Brewer at 949-715-8105. The Susi Q is located at 380 Third Street in downtown Laguna Beach.

Voters Invited to “Hike with Hallie”

City council candidate Hallie Jones will lead a hike at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15. The trailhead will be announced to those who sign up at hallieforlaguna.com under “Contact.” Groups are limited to 10.

Jones, who served as executive director of the Laguna Canyon Foundation for 10 years, will lead hikers on local trails to identify the flora and discuss biodiversity, environmental stewardship, the importance of fire protection, and city issues. It is an opportunity for voters to get outside for some exercise while learning about the candidate and pose questions about issues important to them.

Concert to Benefit Laguna Beach Charities

The Episcopal Church Women’s last concert of the season, to be held on Sept. 14 at 5:30 p.m., will feature local favorites Bob Gunn and Shauna McFadden, back by popular demand. Gunn and McFadden will be joined by special guest artists from the OC Women’s Chorus and from Lagunatunes. The concert will celebrate the end of the summer and the beginning of fall and will take attendees on a musical journey from 60s folk to some modern acapella vocal jazz. You won’t want to miss the fun, so get your tickets now at ecwstmaryslb.org.

All proceeds will be donated to 11 local charities, including the Laguna Food Pantry, The Community Clinic, Friendship Shelter, Sally’s Fund, Waymakers Youth Shelter, and PUPS (Protecting Unwanted Pets). The concert will be held at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Ocean View Terrace, 428 Park Avenue.

Laguna Beach Business Club September speaker: Keith Kesler

The Laguna Beach Business Club’s Sept. 19 speaker is Keith Kesler, former professor and marketing executive. Kesler will discuss his extensive and varied career and current collaboration with Handel’s Ice Cream.

During Kesler’s 28-year career as an advertising and marketing executive, he worked with major corporations, marketing firms, advertising agencies and exhibit houses to help them shape their brands. He also owned an agency for seven years and was a professor at Cal State Fullerton, where he taught brand management and advertising capstone courses. His teachings included managing the AAF (American Advertising Federation) team that competes in a national competition, and the student-run advertising agency (Practical ADvantage). Kesler’s passion for food, especially ice cream, led him and his family to open a Handel’s Ice Cream store in Orange County in 2018. They are currently working on opening their 12th location. Kesler is a long-time Laguna Beach resident, where he lives with his wife and five children.

The LBBC holds monthly breakfast meetings starting at 7:30 a.m. hosting speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving personal and professional success. Meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable and are hosted at Nirvana Kitchen + Pantry, 303 Broadway St., #101, Laguna Beach, CA 92651. Non-members are welcome. The guest fee is $30, payable by Venmo or cash/check payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club on the day of the meeting. Space is limited. Guests be sure you receive RSVP confirmation. For more information about the LBBC or to register to attend the meeting, visit lagunabeachbusinessclub.com, or email Info@LagunaBeachBusinessClub.com.

Neighborhood Congregational Church to screen ‘Bad Faith: Christian Nationalism’s Unholy War on Democracy’

Neighborhood Congregational Church will screen the new documentary “Bad Faith: Christian Nationalism’s Unholy War on Democracy” on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 11:30 a.m. at Bridge Hall. Following the screening, Pastor Rodrick Echols will lead a discussion with the Los Angeles-based director, Stephen Ujlaki. The film reveals how Christian Nationalist leaders have spread fear and anger for decades, distorting political issues into Biblical battles between good and evil. The ticket price ($12.51) includes lunch and a conversation with the director. Sponsorship admission tickets are available. To buy tickets, visit https://bit.ly/4csGEf8. Neighborhood Congregational Church is located at 340 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach.