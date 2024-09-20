Town Crier: Week of Sept. 20

All Aboard the ‘Rosh Hashanah Airlines’

Prepare for take-off on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 4:30 p.m. at Chabad. The destination? A sweet new year! Grab your boarding passes and fanny packs and prepare for the best in-flight entertainment and snacks. Before boarding the “flight,” create the perfect-sized honey infusion to take through security. As we take off, watch the in-flight Rosh Hashanah safety video to learn all about the Rosh Hashanah procedures. Feeling hungry? Enjoy your in-flight Rosh Hashanah snacks catered and served to perfection: Pomegranate salsa, round challahs, honey cake and more! We’ll play some Rosh Hashanah trivia, hear a fantastic Shofar blowing, and create beautiful Rosh Hashanah-themed postcards. This program is geared toward children and families. RSVP by emailing perel@chabadoflaguna.com.

Ray Kerciu Celebration of Life

A Celebration of Life for G. Ray Kerciu will be held on Sept. 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Laguna Art Museum. Kerciu was a major figure in the art world and a local giant to all artists, especially the Laguna Art Museum. The public is welcome to attend. For more information, contact the Laguna Art Museum at 949-494-8971.

Village Laguna to Host School Board Candidate Panel

Village Laguna’s September general meeting will feature introductions and discussion from the five candidates running for Laguna Beach Unified School District School Board at a members-only meeting on Friday, Sept. 27. The forum will be recorded and will be available on the Village Laguna website the same day at villagelaguna.org.

LCC to Host School Board Candidate Panel

Laguna Canyon Conservancy will host a panel discussion on Monday, Oct. 7, with the Laguna Beach Unified School District’s school board candidates, the second in a series of in-person dinner meetings for the fall season. Participating candidates include Lauren Boeck, Howard Hills, Sheri Morgan, Jan Vickers and Margaret Warder. Items for discussion include individual environmental contributions and ideas on preserving and protecting our open spaces, particularly in Laguna Canyon. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with socializing until 6:15 p.m., dinner from 6:15 to 7 p.m. and speakers will start at 7 p.m. to finish by 8:30 p.m. Attendees must RSVP. Dinners are available for purchase but not mandatory. To register, visit LagunaCanyonConservancy.org/event.

YOURMOM to Perform Benefit Show for Laguna Beach Police Community Foundation

YOURMOM 90s Pop/Rock to Now is tuning up for a benefit show for the Laguna Beach Police Community Foundation tonight, Sept. 20, at Ivanz House. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the band performs at 9 p.m. Ivanz House, Mozambique and YOURMOM will be donating $5 from each ticket sold to support the Laguna Beach Police Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded in 2022 dedicated to enhancing the LBPD by providing scholarships to employees and their dependents, improving the work environment and training, assisting employees and their families in times of need; engaging the community through various programs like Citizens Academy, Teen Leadership Academy, and Police Explorer programs. You can learn more at lbpcf.org.

The Gathering | A Celebration of Laguna’s Hippie History

The Laguna Beach Cultural Center is hosting a series of eight events spotlighting the history of Laguna’s hippie culture. Kicking the series off is the Design for Peace and Justice Art Show, which opened on Sept. 14 and runs through Oct. 3. The exhibition, which features posters for peace, aims to display the “encapsulation of the value of diverse perspectives and the rich cultural heritage of humanity. Hence, these exhibitions become crucial sanctuaries, fostering harmony, empathy, and understanding across diverse communities.” For a complete list of events during The Gathering, visit lbculturalartscenter.org.

AAUW to host its annual Literary Luncheon at Dana Point Yacht Club

The American Association of University Women Laguna Beach Branch will hold its annual Literary Luncheon on Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Dana Point Yacht Club. The luncheon is the branch’s primary fundraiser, providing scholarships to deserving girls and women. Speakers at this year’s luncheon will be three California women authors: Belinda Huijuan Tang, “A Map for the Missing;” Mansi Shah, “A Good Indian Girl,” and Rufi Thorpe, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles.” Two scholarship recipients will also speak, discussing the scholarships’ impact on their lives. The event begins at 10:30 a.m. with a silent auction, a no-host bar, book sales, and a meet-and-greet book signing with the authors. To purchase tickets, visit lagunabeach-ca.aauw.net. For more info, email fblagunabeach@gmail.com.

Learn How to Mount a Staghorn Fern at Hortense Miller Garden

The Hortense Miller Garden is hosting a Staghorn Fern workshop on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 to 11 a.m.The staghorn fern is a forgiving plant. They are easy to grow and are a great plant for those who don’t have much time to spend in the garden. Participants will learn to mount a small staghorn fern at the workshop, which they may take home. A materials fee of $20 per person and reservations are required to participate. To reserve a place for the workshop and a brief tour of the mid-century modern Hortense Miller House, go to HortenseMillerGarden.org.

Catmosphere Laguna Foundation Upcoming Adoption Event

On Saturday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Catmosphere Laguna cats and kittens will be featured for adoption at its new location at Gelson’s Rancho Mission Viejo, 30731 Gateway Plaza, Rancho Mission Viejo.

Catmosphere Laguna Rescue is a nonprofit feline rescue that serves Laguna Beach and the surrounding communities and dedicated to finding forever homes for homeless, relinquished, abandoned and special-needs cats and kittens. The adoption events are fun for the whole family, with snacks and giveaways. Volunteer opportunities are available. For details, contact Catmosphere Laguna Foundation at 949/619-meow (6369) or Teamfeline@catmospherelaguna.com.

Dem Club Opens Downtown Campaign HQ

The Laguna Beach Democratic Club has opened its campaign headquarters at 580 Broadway, Suite 204. The club will celebrate with an open house on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. Volunteers are encouraged to attend the open house, enjoy refreshments and pick up packets and instructions for door-to-door canvassing. Refreshments will be served. Approximate hours for September are Sunday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Merchandise, including yard signs, hats, and specially designed Kamala Harris Laguna Beach tees, are available to benefit the presidential campaign. Free yard signs are available for Senator Dave Min, Laguna Beach Democratic Club-recommended city council candidates Hallie Jones and Bob Whalen, and LBUSD incumbent candidate Jan Vickers. To get to the headquarters suite, enter from the east end of the open-air garage to access the stairs and elevator to the second floor.

Lagunatics Presents Laughing Matters

After Lagunatics’ award-winning 30th anniversary show at the Festival’s Forum Theater, the company will return to No Square Theatre in Legion Hall to perform its newest show, which features a satirical take on Laguna’s silliest moments and greatest hits. Called “Laughing Matters,” the performance will feature hilarious numbers about parking, goats, swimming pools, taxes, being overcaffeinated, and of course, it’s an election year! The show will run from Sept. 27 through 29, Oct. 4 through 6 and Oct. 11 and 12. Oct. 13 is the Lagunatics’ annual fundraiser gala. No Square Theatre is located at Legion Hall on Legion and Catalina streets. Visit nosquare.org for details and to check out the newly released 2024/2025 performance calendar.

Susi Q presents “Demystifying AI” with Jeff Rovner and Paul Freeman

What, exactly, is artificial intelligence (AI)? And should we be excited about this amazing technological advance – or terrified? Global technology strategist and Festival artist Jeff Rovner teams with independent consultant Paul Freeman to help answer that question. Their presentation is designed to demystify AI for those of us who are befuddled or just plain curious about what its advent really means for society as a whole and ourselves. The free event will take place at the Susi Q on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 4:30 p.m. Visit thesusiq.org and click on classes and registration to RSVP or call Christine Brewer at 949-715-8105.