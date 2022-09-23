Town Crier: Week of Sept. 23

Laguna Craft Guild Show Sept. 25 at Main Beach

The Laguna Craft Guild will be having a show at the Main Beach Cobblestones on Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. until dusk.

Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce is Cooking Up Savory Bites, Sweet Treats and Sensational Sips at Annual Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival 2022

Tickets are going fast for The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce’s signature event, Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival. The Taste features tasty bites from some of the area’s best restaurants and food artisans, in addition to the amazing sounds of The Mighty Untouchables on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

We are excited to share that the following restaurants will participate this year.

These restaurants, bakers, and food artisans will serve delicious culinary creations. The 2022 Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival has definitely become the year’s event.

“We are excited to welcome so many wonderful restaurants,” said Erin Slattery, President-CEO of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce.

Ticket prices are $150 for VIP and $85 for General admission. VIP tickets include 5pm entry, 2 drink tickets and a special VIP area with Tequila Comisario tastings and special wines from the Bordeaux region and Germany.

To register, visit the website at www.TasteofLaguna.org or call 949.494.1018

Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade 2023 nominations open

The Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade committee has started organizing the 56th parade that will march on Saturday, March 4, 2023. At their September meeting, the committee chose “Volunteer Heroes” as the parade theme. Community members can nominate honorees for Grand Marshal, Citizen of the Year, Artist of the Year and Athlete of the Year, to be selected at the Oct. 11 committee meeting. Entry and program ad forms will be mailed in early October. The ad and entry deadline is Jan. 13, 2023. To be added to the mailing list or nominate honorees, please email Sandi Werthe at [email protected].”