Town Crier: Week of Sept. 27

Jewish New Year begins Oct. 2

With Rosh Hashanah approaching at sundown on Wednesday, Oct. 2, Chabad of Laguna Beach will once again be hosting services and programs open to the community. The services, which will include prayers for the wellbeing of all humanity—a key theme of Rosh Hashanah—will also be centered around hearing the Shofar’s sounds, the holiday’s central observance. English/Hebrew prayer books, warm and friendly atmosphere, soulful cantor from Israel, and Jr. Congregation program.

Shofar in the Park

The popular Rosh Hashanah program is back on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 5 p.m. at Lang Park. The event will feature a 30-minute celebration with select prayers, songs and games, shofar blowing, apple and honey treats, and fun for the entire family. RSVP is necessary. For a detailed schedule, seat reservations, Yizkor memorial service and High Holiday megasite, please visit chabadoflaguna.com or call 949-499 0770.

Susi Q’s October Evening with an Author will Feature Acclaimed Novelist Jonathan Lethem

Susi Q is featuring author Jonathan Lethem, one of New York’s literary elite and an acclaimed best-selling novelist, now a professor at Pomona College, at its October Evening With an Author event. Lethem is the author of seven novels, including best-selling “Motherless Brooklyn” and “The Fortress of Solitude.” Lethem will be in conversation with Marrie Stone on Monday, Oct. 7, at 5 p.m. The event costs $40 and includes the book, light bites and beverages. To register, visit thesusiq.org and click on classes and registration or call Christine Brewer at 949-715-8105. The Susi Q is located at 380 Third Street in downtown Laguna Beach.

Hotel Laguna Painting Contest with LPAPA.

Hotel Laguna, in conjunction with LPAPA, is holding its second annual Hotel Laguna Painting Contest at Art Start on Thursday, Oct. 3. Artists painted the Hotel Laguna for consideration and nine works will be displayed for judging and purchase. The event is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hotel Laguna. Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served during a live performance by saxophonist Jake Brown. Additionally, the Laguna Dance Festival will perform at 6:30 p.m. Winners will be announced at 5:30 p.m. Then, enjoy the rest of the evening at Art Walk from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit firstthursdaysartwalk.org.

SLCA City Council Candidates Forum on Oct. 7

Want to hear the candidates for Laguna Beach’s City Council discuss their thoughts on the issues, topics, and questions that are top of mind with South Laguna? Join the SLCA for a city council candidates forum on Monday, Oct. 7. The event will be hosted at the Laguna Beach United Methodist Church, 21632 Wesley Drive. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the forum to begin at 6 p.m.

NCC to Host Community Meeting for Proposed Affordable Housing and Spiritual Center Development

The Neighborhood Congregational Church (NCC) will hold a community meeting on Monday, Oct. 7, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Top of the World Elementary School Multipurpose Room, 21601 Treetop Lane, Laguna Beach, to present preliminary development plans for the proposed affordable housing and spiritual center.

NCC is exploring how to use its property at 340 St. Ann’s Drive for affordable housing and has partnered with Related California, a housing developer that previously developed an affordable housing community in Laguna Beach known as Alice Court, located at 450 Glenneyre Street.

There will also be a virtual media briefing on Monday, Oct. 7, from 2 to 3 p.m., during which representatives of Neighborhood Congregational Church, Related California and KTGY architects will share the same presentation they will give at the community meeting and answer media questions.

Representatives of Neighborhood Congregational Church, Related California and KTGY architects will present, followed by facilitated questions and answers and viewing of preliminary plans. For more information about the proposed development, visit nccproject.org.

Laguna Beach City Council Forum in the LBHS Artist’s Theater

On Oct. 1, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., The LBHS Model United Nations program will host a Laguna Beach City Council Forum in the LBHS Artist’s Theater. The forum will feature city council candidates Bob Whalen, Judie Mancuso, Hallie Jones, and George Weiss, who will be discussing their visions for the future of Laguna Beach. Model UN Secretary-Generals Carter McKinzie and Lili Bazargan will moderate. There are no tickets for the forum, and RSVP is not needed. At the start of the forum, there will be a QR code to submit questions, and the moderators will choose a few alongside their own pre-written questions.

South Laguna Community Garden Park Fall Festival

The South Laguna Community Garden Park will host its 15th annual Fall Festival and Potluck this Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. The public is invited to enjoy live music by the popular “Garden Band” while tasting healthy garden-inspired dishes with friends and neighbors. Kids are welcome, and there will be a fun fall craft. Please bring a dish to share with 10 people. This is a zero waste event. The Garden is located at 31610 Coast Highway in Laguna Beach on Coast Highway at Eagle Rock Way. For more information, contact Gardenpark@southlaguna.org.

Grandparents’ Hike This Weekend

Laguna Canyon Foundation (LCF) is partnering with Susi Q to offer a series of presentations on the wonders of Laguna’s wilderness areas – as well as to encourage older adults of every fitness level to join both gentle and more challenging hikes. On Sunday Sept. 29, from 8:30 to 11 a.m., LCF’s Volunteer Coordinator Emma van der Veen will lead a Grandparents’ Hike (grandchildren optional!) at Laguna Coast Wilderness Park. Older adults who would like to learn more about hiking opportunities or who have never hiked before are welcome to attend. “This will be a family-friendly, 2.5-mile hike to Barbara’s Lake over mostly flat terrain,” said van der Veen. “Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the South Coast Wilderness, its native plants and animals, and experience the joys of bonding across generations.” Participants under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Location: James Dilley Greenbelt Preserve, Laguna Coast Wilderness Park. Participants must bring plenty of water, closed-toed shoes, and sun protection. To sign up for the hike, visit lagunacanyon.org/event/grandparents-hike/. The Susi Q is located at 380 Third Street. For more information, visit thesusiq.org.

Rotary Club of Laguna Beach Adds Oktoberfest to Popular Classic Car Show

The Rotary Club’s annual classic car show will now include an Oktoberfest celebration. Scheduled for This year’s event will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6. It will feature a traditional biergarten offering bratwurst, pretzels and live German music. Entertainment will be provided by the Bluebirds, a five-piece German Oktoberfest band known for performances at venues like Old World in Huntington Beach. Attendees will have the chance to bid on an original painting by local artist Tom Swimm and participate in raffles for various prizes, including a two-night stay at The Ranch and a single-night stay at another local venue. In addition to medals for each car classification, the Rotary Club will present awards for Best in Show, People’s Choice, and the Mayor’s Award. The Mayor’s Award will be personally selected and presented by Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf. Admission tickets are available for purchase in advance at lagunabeachcarshow.com or at the door.

Community Development Public Workshop on Oct. 1

The city manager, community development director, and the city attorney’s office will hold a public workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the City Council Chambers to present updates and gather feedback on ongoing efforts to enhance the community development process, with emphasis on planning. Architects, designers, applicants, and community members are invited and encouraged to participate. Discussion points will include backlog reduction strategies, process improvements for the future, design review, code modifications, and historic property considerations.