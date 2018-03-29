Track & Field

Breakers split with Godinez in the dual track meet held on Monday, March 26, on Hulst Oval at Guyer Field. Godinez boys defeated Laguna 81-43 for their sixth straight series win while the Breaker girls prevailed 74-48 as Laguna won eight of 13 individual events and both relays. Leading the Breaker women was freshman Majia Shaw, who won three individual events (100, 200, Long Jump) as well as anchoring the 1600 meter relay. The girls have not lost a league dual meet since 2012.

Event Winners:

Boys –

400 M – Jett Rocha 53.43

800 M – Ryan Smithers 2:01.18

1600 M – Zachary Falkowski 4:41.11

1600 M Relay – Ryan Smithers, Zachary Falkowski, Sebastian Fisher, Mateo Bianchi 3:44.24

Long Jump – Teva Clark 19-04

Girls –

100 M – Majia Shaw 12.87

200 M – Majia Shaw 26.76

800 M – Jessie Rose 2:27.64

1600 M – Hannah Konkel 5:25.57

3200 M- Emily Engel 13:10.94

400 M relay – Shanai Auguis, Ella Dartez, Ella Tyus, Reylin Turner 51.33

1600 M Relay – Jessie Rose, Hannah Konkel, Claire Lattin, Majia Shaw 4:21.6

Long Jump – Majia Shaw 15-02.5

Triple Jump – Laura Bianchi 29-09

Discus – Evelyn Kilburg 85-04