Tree Cutting Rules Now In Effect
A recently adopted a tree removal ordinance that requires obtaining a permit to cut private trees in three categories took effect this week.
Property owners now need a permit to remove or replace certain trees. These are heritage trees, trees that are part of a landscape plan approved through the Design Review process, or a tree in the public right of way adjacent to your property.
Obtain a permit from the city’s community development department prior to removing trees in these categories. The ordinance establishes fines and penalties in the event that trees are removed without first obtaining a permit. The fines increase substantially with tree size, Heritage tree designation and number of violations within a 12-month period.
Mark Twain Fan Speaks to Unitarians
Dr. James Ishmael Ford speaks on “A Meditation on Spirituality After Religions: or, Mark Twain Gets Enlightened,” Sunday, July 29, at the 10:30 a.m. service of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 429 Cypress Dr.
Ford is a retired Unitarian Universalist minister and a Soto Zen Buddhist priest. An author of several books on Zen Buddhism, Ford is also a fan of Mark Twain, who he thinks possessed a profound spirituality masked by a caustic wit.
Non-Profit Raises Funds for Kenya
With My Own Two Hands Foundation raised $126,035 at its sold-out fundraiser, which featured the documentary screening of “Our Children | Twana Twitu” earlier this mont
The benefit for the organization founded by Lindsey Pluimer of Laguna Beach will underwrite water and agriculture projects and education for communities in Kenya.
Vacation Bible School Begins
Vacation Bible School starts Monday, Aug. 6, at 9 a.m. and continues through Friday, Aug. 10, at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church.
School is open to youngsters from age 1 to those who’ve completed fifth grade and will be held between 9 a.m. and noon at the church, 21632 Wesley Dr.
Older children to be volunteer helpers are also welcome, said Jen Kucera Rothman, the church’s director of children and youth ministries.
Advanced registration cost is $50 for the first child in a family; $40 for each sibling. Fees increase to $70 on Aug. 6, but will remain at $40 for each sibling. Each child receives a T-shirt. Signups may be made on line at www.lbumc.orgor contact the church (949) 499-3088.
Hebrew School Offers Youth Education
Chabad Hebrew School of Laguna Beach offers classes for children ages 4 to 13 Tuesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. and Thursdays in September.
Curriculum includes baking a challah, making a menorah and participating in a Passover seder. Hebrew is taught with the Aleph Cham program. Classes include Judaic themed puppetry, art and cooking.
For more information, contact Perel at the Chabad office at 949 499-0770 or visit www.chabadoflaguna.com
LPAPA Seeks Hosts for Artists
Laguna Plein Air Painters Association is looking for local residents to host an artist participating in the 20th Annual Plein Air Art Painting Invitational.
LPAPA is seeking hosts who can accommodate one of the 50 professional artists from across the United States or one artist and their companion during Oct. 6-14. Some artists may arrive one to two days early and most depart the morning of Oct. 15.
Host families are not required to provide meals and will be given two tickets to attend the gala on Saturday, Oct. 13, from 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Visit lpapa.org/hostor contact Rosemary Swimm at [email protected]