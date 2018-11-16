Tree Lighting Opens Sawdust’s Winter Fantasy
TheSawdust Festival Winter Fantasyfeatures 175 artists and makers, three stages of live music and entertainment, thousands of lights and decorations, glassblowing and art demos, art classes including hands-on pottery wheel, falling snow, photo-ops with Santa, outdoor eateries and saloon offerings. Experience this three-acre art village during the holiday season for five weekends, and Black Friday, beginning Saturday Nov. 17 and concluding Dec. 16.
The festival kicks off with a tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 17, at 5:30 p.m.
Santa will be in his cottage from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. every show day. Highlights include breakfast with Santa at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8 and ugly Christmas sweater day on Saturday, Dec. 15. Tickets are $4-$8. Military members and children under five are free.
For more information, visitsawdustartfestival.org/festivals/winter-fantasy.
Bridging Cultures at the Segerstrom
Segerstrom Center for the Artspresents the first free event in a new series on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza with “Bridges: Connecting Cultures From South Korea to Puerto Rico with Art, Music, Food and Fun” from 2-6 p.m.on Saturday, Nov. 17. The series will be an annual event designed to help build cross-cultural bridges.
The day’s festivities include live performances from Korean American actors and dancers and a bomba and drumming demonstration from the OC Children’s Therapeutic Arts Center, as well as a collaborative finale. The National Conference of Puerto Rican Women (NACOPRW), a non-profit organization that promotes the equal participation of Puerto Rican and all other Hispanic women in the educational, social, economic and political life in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. NACOPRW will have a resource booth throughout the day and will host children’s activities. More information at 714-556-2787.
Thanksgiving Brunch at The Ranch
The Ranch at Laguna Beach is hosting a Thanksgiving Brunch from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 22. Guests will enjoy acoustic live music and refined adaptations of Thanksgiving favorites like confit turkey breast, cranberries with candied orange, and pumpkin pie with toasted walnuts. A whimsical donut wall with seasonally-flavored crullers will adorn the setting. Pricing is $85 for adults and $40 for children 12 and under. Reservations are required.