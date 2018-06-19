Two Injured in Father’s Day Collision

A driver and his daughter were injured in a Father’s Day collision near Three Arch Bay when their car overturned after being sideswiped by a suspected drunken driver, police said.

The motorist at fault, Aaron Van Korlaar, 26, of Rancho Santa Margarita, was arrested for suspicion of felony DUI due to the injuries of others and held for $100,000 bail, Sgt. Jim Cota said.

The 11:08 a.m. collision Sunday, June 17, occurred near Vista Del Sol and Coast Highway.

Investigators determined a reckless driver had caused the collision by sideswiping another vehicle and causing that vehicle to overturn, Cota said. The injured were taken to nearby Mission Hospital.

Sunday, June 17

DUI. Beach St. 2 a.m. A 24-year-old Laguna Hills woman was cited for DUI.

Saturday, June 16

DUI. 200 block of Moss St. 1:18 a.m. A 34-year-old Costa Mesa woman was cited for DUI.

Traffic stop. 2000 block of Ocean Way. 3 a.m. Emily Rose Caron, 25, of Orange, was arrested for outstanding DUI warrants.

DUI. 1700 block of Laguna Canyon Rd. 2:24 p.m. A 44-year-old Laguna Beach woman whose car hit a sign was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

Traffic collision. 20600 block of Laguna Canyon Rd. 5 p.m. A 40-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested for DUI after a witness reported a motorist going over a curb when attempting to park and stumbling outside the vehicle.

Domestic violence. Third Avenue. 9 p.m. A 20-year-old Lake Forest woman was arrested for domestic violence after she hit and pulled a man to the ground on a public street.

Friday, June 15

DUI. Ledroit Street. 10:47 p.m. A 29-year-old Florida man was arrested for DUI after another motorist blocked his exit due to a road rage incident.

Thursday, June 14

Vandalism. 31900 block of Coast Hwy. 8:46 a.m. A wooden fence valued at $1,600 was torn down.

Grand theft. 100 block of S. Coast Hwy. 12:57 p.m. Someone stole a Specialized bike valued at $1,000.

Fraud. 600 block of Seaview St. 3:30 p.m. Charges of $9,000 were made to a credit card opened without authorization.

Wednesday, June 13

Traffic collision. S. Coast Highway. 2:34 p.m. Three people were injured in a four-car collision that temporarily blocked traffic lanes. No further details were available.

Traffic collision. Third Avenue 5:56 p.m. A cyclist hit his head after getting tossed from a motorcycle that hit a car from behind.

Animal calls. 21600 block of Ocean Vista Dr. 6:13 p.m. A baby rattlesnake was spotted under an outdoor pot.

Burglary. Shreve Dr. 6:27 p.m. A man who filed for divorce reported $75,000 in cash missing from a home safe. Detectives declined to investigate, determining the complaint to be a marital matter.

Tuesday, June 12

DUI. Coast Hwy. 8:40 p.m. A 27-year-old Huntington Beach resident got locked up for suspicion of DUI after a witness reported erratic driving.

Monday, June 11

Fraud. 100 block of S. La Senda. 3:17 p.m. A resident received a bill for an unauthorized $9,800 loan. Bank Best Egg cancelled the loan and the account.