Two Laguna Hotels Will Donate Room Nights to Healthcare Workers, Owners Say

Share this:

By Justine Amodeo, Special to the Independent

Classic Hotels & Resorts announced a Healthcare Heroes campaign Wednesday to honor those on the front lines of COVID-19.

While the hospitality industry has almost come to a standstill in the face of the COVID-19 health crisis, Classic Hotels & Resorts (CH&R), which includes The Inn at Laguna Beach and Laguna Beach House among its family of properties, has a message of gratitude for the nation’s healthcare heroes.

“We are still here. We are in your corner. We will come back stronger than ever to do our part to care for you during your time of recovery,” CH&R President John Grossman said in a prepared statement.

The hospitality group wanted to provide hope and well-deserved rest to those savings lives in the midst of the pandemic. And will donate 500 room nights across its properties in Laguna Beach, Carmel-by-the-Sea, and Arizona to healthcare workers as part of a Healthcare Heroes campaign. “We need to give our healthcare workers the hero’s welcome they deserve,” Grossman said. “Though we can never fully repay their service, we can honor their sacrifice… We’ve spoken to healthcare workers on the front lines in California, Arizona, and beyond,” he said. “The resounding message is that they’re exhausted and worried about their family members, who they leave behind each day to fight on all of our behalf.”

People can nominate a healthcare worker at classichotels.com/hospitality4healthcareheroes or by posting their submission on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #hospitality4healthcareheroes. CH&R will randomly select 250 recipients after nominations close May 15. Recipients will be notified the week of May 18.

“We want to give back,” said Grossman’s wife, Ginna. “We want to give our healthcare heroes something to look forward to.”

She says she hopes people from across the country will nominate their own local healthcare heroes.

“When this is all over, it will be our privilege and honor to invite those who are laying it all on the line for us right now to come stay at a property of their choosing—tons of TLC included,” Ginna Grossman said.