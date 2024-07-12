Utility undergrounding contruction starts on Laguna Canyon Road

Southern California Edison (SCE) contractors have started construction to underground the overhead utility lines along Laguna Canyon Road between El Toro Road and the SR-73 toll road.

Southbound Laguna Canyon Road traffic will be detoured to the southbound toll road onramp to El Toro Road from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday most weeks through May 2025.

The overall project, including road widening, drainage improvements, and utility undergrounding is expected to be completed in the spring of 2026. For more information, contact SCE Communications Advisor Luis Lara at [email protected] or 909-942-8020 or City Engineer Mark Trestik at [email protected] or 949-497-0300.