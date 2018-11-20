Village Laguna Membership Meeting Nov. 26

Share this:

Village Laguna’s general membership meeting will take place on Monday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship, 429 Cypress Drive.

In recognition of National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Month, Dawn Price, Executive Director of the Friendship Shelter, and Suriya Khan, Vice Chair of the Laguna Food Pantry Board, will discuss hunger and homelessness in Laguna Beach. They will give an update on what they’ve accomplished and how the community can help to address these two important issues.

All are welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served.