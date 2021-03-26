Village Laguna to host virtual general meeting

Village Laguna will host a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. on March 29 meeting to discuss the Promenade at Forest Avenue and city laws on accessory dwelling units.
Landscape architect Bob Borthwick will lead discussion on the Promenade. He’s suggested there needs to be more consideration of what the community really wants before the Council chooses a future design.
Cathy Jurca has reviewed the ADU ordinance and the relevant state laws and identified problems with the city’s proposal. She will present some information to help viewers understand this important issue.
RSVP to [email protected] for the meeting link.
