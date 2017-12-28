Quantcast
Villwock to Lead Emergency Management Group

Posted On 28 Dec 2017
: A field training exercise Jordan Villwock organized for community volunteers in September.

The city’s emergency operations coordinator, Jordan Villwock, was elected by his peers to chair the Orange County Emergency Management Organization in 2018.

The entity of 120 Orange County agencies includes cities, school districts and special districts that support disaster recovery, a statement from the city manager says.

 

 

 

Women’s March Redux

The Laguna Beach Democratic Club plans chartered transportation to Santa Ana on Saturday, Jan. 20, for those wishing to participate in the Women’s March 2018.

Buses will depart from the Laguna Beach High School parking lot at 8 a.m. for the 9 a.m. march and will leave Santa Ana at 12:30 for a return to Laguna at 1:30 p.m., an email from club member Jahn Levitt says.

The club, which is dedicated to electing and supporting Democratic candidates at the local, state and national level, invites new members to join for $25 and receive a $5 discount on the $20 round trip bus ticket to the march.

For tickets visit lagunabeachdemocraticclub.com and select the ‘get involved’ tab.

 

Officer’s Anti-Racism Efforts Recognized

Corporal Ashton

Laguna Beach Police Corporal Cornelius Ashton is to receive the Anti-Defamation League’s 2018 Helene and Joseph Sherwood Prize for combating hate.

Ashton was selected for his ongoing commitment, support and contribution in helping to eliminate hate and prejudice, said a statement from the city manager.

He has been instrumental in promoting acceptance and in welcoming diversity and in fighting racism.

Ashton started his law enforcement career in San Diego and joined the Laguna force nearly three years ago. The ADL award will be presented March 13 at a lunch.

Angela LaVelle caters to Laguna’s dog owners.

Self -Service Dog Wash Suds Up

Pet owners in Laguna can now bathe their dogs at a new business called Dog Tub, 812 S. Coast Highway.

The store, owned by Laguna local Angela LaVelle, provides stainless steel washing stations that can be raised or lowered, aprons and four shampoo choices, including one that claims to remove skunk odor.

A standard wash is $15 and there are skin care treatments, ear cleaning solutions and toothbrushes for an additional charge.

Dog Tub also sells accessories and high quality pet foods. It is open daily.

 

 

Dr. King Day Donations Replenish Laguna Food Pantry

The Human Rights Campaign of Orange County will conduct a food drive for the Laguna Food Pantry on the Martin Luther King Day of Service, Jan. 15.

Please leave donations at Tax & Financial Partners, 1000 N. Coast Highway, Tight Assets, 180 S. Coast Highway, or Laguna Groomers, 384 Forest Ave.

 

Supporters of the Human Rights Campaign, here attending a holiday dinner, plan a food drive next month with local drop-off locations.

Three U.S. Marines last week took delivery of a mountain of 900 gifts donated by patrons of The Saloon. In exchange, gift givers receive tickets for raffle prizes organized by owner Michael Byrne, right.

Village Laguna President Johanna Felder, center front, recently presented awards to community group. Recipients are, from left front, Dr. Pamela Lawrence for Laguna Beach Community Clinic and Judy Teverbaugh for Bluebelt; second row, Betsy Jenkins for LBHS Scholarship, Bill Baaden for Laguna Pantry, and Dawn Price for the Friendship Shelter; third row, Janet Walters and Bonnie Teder for La Playa and Day Workers Center, Nancy Caruso for Kelpfest, and Gayle Joliet for South Laguna Community Garden; back, Tom Joliet, also of the garden, and Mike Beanan for Kelpfest.

