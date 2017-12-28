Villwock to Lead Emergency Management Group
The city’s emergency operations coordinator, Jordan Villwock, was elected by his peers to chair the Orange County Emergency Management Organization in 2018.
The entity of 120 Orange County agencies includes cities, school districts and special districts that support disaster recovery, a statement from the city manager says.
Women’s March Redux
The Laguna Beach Democratic Club plans chartered transportation to Santa Ana on Saturday, Jan. 20, for those wishing to participate in the Women’s March 2018.
Buses will depart from the Laguna Beach High School parking lot at 8 a.m. for the 9 a.m. march and will leave Santa Ana at 12:30 for a return to Laguna at 1:30 p.m., an email from club member Jahn Levitt says.
The club, which is dedicated to electing and supporting Democratic candidates at the local, state and national level, invites new members to join for $25 and receive a $5 discount on the $20 round trip bus ticket to the march.
For tickets visit lagunabeachdemocraticclub.com and select the ‘get involved’ tab.
Officer’s Anti-Racism Efforts Recognized
Laguna Beach Police Corporal Cornelius Ashton is to receive the Anti-Defamation League’s 2018 Helene and Joseph Sherwood Prize for combating hate.
Ashton was selected for his ongoing commitment, support and contribution in helping to eliminate hate and prejudice, said a statement from the city manager.
He has been instrumental in promoting acceptance and in welcoming diversity and in fighting racism.
Ashton started his law enforcement career in San Diego and joined the Laguna force nearly three years ago. The ADL award will be presented March 13 at a lunch.
Self -Service Dog Wash Suds Up
Pet owners in Laguna can now bathe their dogs at a new business called Dog Tub, 812 S. Coast Highway.
The store, owned by Laguna local Angela LaVelle, provides stainless steel washing stations that can be raised or lowered, aprons and four shampoo choices, including one that claims to remove skunk odor.
A standard wash is $15 and there are skin care treatments, ear cleaning solutions and toothbrushes for an additional charge.
Dog Tub also sells accessories and high quality pet foods. It is open daily.
Dr. King Day Donations Replenish Laguna Food Pantry
The Human Rights Campaign of Orange County will conduct a food drive for the Laguna Food Pantry on the Martin Luther King Day of Service, Jan. 15.
Please leave donations at Tax & Financial Partners, 1000 N. Coast Highway, Tight Assets, 180 S. Coast Highway, or Laguna Groomers, 384 Forest Ave.