Virtual Covid Art Museum Earns Cult Following

LagunaART.com Gallery’s decision to embrace its digital side amid the coronavirus pandemic led to the creation of a virtual Covid Art Museum that has earned nearly 110,000 followers on Instagram.

The gallery at North Coast Highway and Cliff Drive typically shows the artwork of 50 artists. Gallery Assistant Bri Martinez said she and artist Shane Townley put out an international call for artists to submit photos of pieces they’ve been working on while self-isolating.

The response to the so-called Covid Art Museum was overwhelming, Martinez said.

“It’s its own way of connecting with the community,” she said. “I know a lot of artists are more excited than ever to show their art. It’s their way of coping during this time.”

Martinez said she and other members of the Laguna Beach art community have severely missed the social aspect of visiting galleries in-person and enjoying art together.

“We’re happy to see so many artists stoked on the idea,” she said.

The Covid Art Museum has also extended the life of the 5,000-square-foot gallery and art studio at 305 N. Coast Hwy, a commercial property owned by the Laguna Beach Co. The 30 artists who rent the studios have stopped paying rent since mid-March because of the statewide closure order.

“We count on the collaborative efforts of all of us artists to chip in to pay the main lease to the Honarkars,” Townley wrote in an email

The Honarkars sent the gallery a letter to vacate their space by June 2 due to lack of payment. The artists found an attorney because of the Covid Art Museum. They’re now operating under legal guidance that landlords can’t evict art galleries for 90 days after their closure order is lifted.

More than likely, LagunaArt.com gallery can remain open through the end of the summer.

To view the Covid Art Museum, visit instagram.com/covidartmuseum.

