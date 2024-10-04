Visit Laguna Beach Announces New Ambassador Program to Promote Destination and Stewardship

Visit Laguna Beach (VLB) recently launched an ambassador program initiative aimed at promoting Laguna Beach as a multifaceted destination while encouraging environmental stewardship, both locally and globally.

VLB has enlisted three Laguna Beach locals, each internationally recognized within their respective fields, to serve as the official ambassadors: Rich German, ocean activist and paddleboarder; Amber Torrealba, world champion skimboarder and Hans Rey, renowned mountain biker. These ambassadors will represent Laguna Beach during their world tours and speaking engagements, promoting the city as a leading travel destination while advocating for environmental responsibility.

About the Ambassadors:

Rich German

Rich German is a passionate entrepreneur and environmental advocate, best known for his efforts to protect marine life. A Laguna Beach resident, German has paddle boarded over 30,000 miles and documented thousands of marine life encounters, many of which have been featured by National Geographic, The New York Times, NPR and more. He is the founder of Project O, a non-profit dedicated to ocean conservation, and hosts the “Our Epic Ocean” podcast, where he interviews leading experts about pressing environmental issues. German is also instrumental in educational programs aimed at inspiring the next generation of ocean stewards, and through VLB, he will continue his mission to protect our oceans while promoting Laguna Beach as an eco-conscious destination.

Amber Torrealba

As a 5X VIC World Champion skimboarder, Amber Torrealba has been a trailblazer in both her sport and in the world of content creation. After relocating to Laguna Beach from Florida, Torrealba quickly made a name for herself not only as an athlete but also as a filmmaker and advocate for women in skimboarding. Torrealba’s partnership with VLB will amplify her work coaching and supporting women in skimboarding, while also capturing the beauty and culture of Laguna Beach through cinematic storytelling. Torrealba’s creative projects highlight the growth of women’s skimboarding and she will use her platform to showcase Laguna Beach’s vibrant, outdoor lifestyle.

Hans Rey

Hans Rey, a former Trials World Champion and Mountain Bike Hall of Fame inductee, is a global ambassador for the sport of mountain biking. Known for his adventurous spirit, Rey has traveled to over 70 countries, exploring extreme locations and pushing the limits of where a bike can take you. A resident of Laguna Beach, Rey is also the founder of the Wheels 4 Life charity, which provides bicycles to those in need in developing countries. His partnership with Visit Laguna Beach will further his advocacy for sustainable adventure travel while promoting the city’s dynamic outdoor offerings.

Through this ambassador program, Visit Laguna Beach is dedicated to fostering a deeper connection between visitors, locals and the environment. Whether through German’s ocean conservation work, Torrealba’s support of women athletes, or Rey’s global adventures, VLB aims to align its tourism efforts with sustainable practices. Each ambassador’s unique platform will help communicate Laguna Beach’s commitment to preserving the environment while positioning it as a premier destination for those who value nature and sustainability.

For more information about the Visit Laguna Beach Ambassador program and other Laguna Beach initiatives visit visitlagunabeach.com.