Girls Sand Volleyball

The fifth season of sand play opened on Thursday, March 8, when the Breakers hosted St Joseph/Lakewood at Main Beach. The league play this season also includes El Toro, JSerra, and Saddleback Valley Christian.

Boys Volleyball (3-3)

Breakers failed to take control of their match with Santa Margarita last Thursday, March 1, losing to the Eagles 25-23, 25-17, 25-20 at Dugger Gym. Laguna had chances to win the first and third sets, but could not seal the victory. Sam Burgi had another strong match with 19 kills. Breakers faced Southern Section CIF No. 2 Newport Harbor this past Tuesday, San Clement on Thursday and travel to top-ranked Corona del Mar on Tuesday, March 13.