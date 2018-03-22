Girls Sand Volleyball (1-0)

Varsity had their first match on Thursday, March 15 at Huntington Beach sand courts against Saddleback Valley Christian. Top team of senior Lexi McKeown and sophomore Peri Brennan won 21-13, 21-18; No. 2 team sophomores Hallie Carballo and Piper Naess won 21-14, 21-8 and third team of junior Kylee Matheson and sophomore Cambria Hall won 21-13, 21-14.

JV played two matches last week, Wednesday, March 14, at Main Beach against Santa Margarita. The freshmen teams, respectively: Bella Mullin and Alessandra Nitoglia won 24-22, 21-9; Sophie Black and Amelie Sadler won 21-16, 21-12; and Harper Bunna and Mikayla Smith won 21-12, 24-22.

Boys Volleyball (4-5)

Laguna lost another close match last week with a 25-19, 25-21, 25-20 loss at Southern Section CIF Division 1 fifth-ranked Corona del Mar (11-3) on Tuesday, March 13, at the Sea King gym. Breakers played tough but could not close out any of the sets even after an 18-18 tie in set one and 19-19 in set two.

Sam Burgi continued to be the top Laguna hitter with 12 kills followed by Josh McManus with eight and Geste Bianchi with six. Enzo Sadler had 13 digs. Breakers opened league play this past Thursday with Calvary Chapel (11-2) and are looking to sweep league play for the tenth straight year. The next major event for the squad is the Redondo Union Tournament on April 27/28.

In a record check, senior Bryce Campanelli set a single 3-set tournament match record back on February 24 with 5.5 net blocks against Santa Margarita at Tesoro. The squad also set the team record with 15 net blocks.