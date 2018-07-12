Volleyball Tourney Goes On Despite Heat

The competition was heated and fun to watch during the juniors girls city sponsored volleyball tournament that was held last week in hot temperatures and 14-16 knot winds.

The city teamed up with the California Beach Volleyball Association to host contests for girls under 14 and 16.

Skyloft, Inn at Laguna Beach, Hobie Sports, The Ama Olukai Foundation, The Marine Room, Casa del Camino and K’ya helped sponsor.

On Thursday, Jessica Smith of Laguna Niguel and Camdyn Doucet of New Braunfels outlasted Ava Chew of Encinitas and Natalie Myszkowski of Manhattan Beach to earn the first place medals in a field of 16 teams in the girl’s 16 and under.

Natalia Hagopian of Laguna Beach and her partner Kamdyn Tenorio of Irvine finished fifth.

Jacquelyn Strawn of Laguna Beach and her partner Lavender Billingsley of Los Angeles also finished fifth.

Also competing were Isabella Mullin and Alessandra Nitoglia of Laguna.

On Friday, the girls 14 and under held the court and Natalia Hagopian of Laguna Beach and Kelly McCloskey of Costa Mesa came home the champions over Catherine Maffei of Hermosa Beach and Saylor Little of Long Beach.

Brooklyn Yelland of Laguna Beach and her partner, Chloe Karn of Mission Viejo also competed.