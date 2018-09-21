Waiting for the Right Wave

Share this:

Brooks Street Surfing Classic lands on perfect weekend

After waiting patiently for the ideal conditions, the 55th annual Brooks Street Surfing Classic finally hit the water Sept. 15-16.

Brandy Faber, Brooks Street Surfing Classic contest director, said it was a great weekend for the long-awaited event, with good weather, warm water, and 4- to 6-foot surf with some larger sets both days.

The annual locals-only surf contest is sponsored by the Brooks Street Surfing Classic organization and administered by the city of Laguna Beach Community Services Department. The contest is held on a different weekend each year, as organizers wait for an optimal surf forecast, and features a variety of age divisions competing in shortboard, longboard, paddleboard and bodyboard events.

This year’s t-shirts were designed by Shawn Stussy, and trophies were made by Randy Morgan.

Don Meek, co-founder of event sponsor The Soul Project, attributed the success of the annual contest to the city’s recreation department, the “tireless work” of Adam Gufarotti and Tierney Doran, and Faber’s “commitment to keeping the event vibrant and relevant.”

“We’re extraordinarily blessed with a community and a city that supports this unique event, and I hope that we can count on everyone’s support for 55 more!” Meek said.

The waiting period for the 56th Brooks Street Classic will begin in June 2019, according to city officials. Due to the nature of the event, registration can only be done at the contest and paid with cash or check.

Sponsors for this year’s contest included: City of Laguna Beach, Laguna Surf & Sport, Purple Corduroy, The Shop, Roark, Billabong, Volcom, Costa Azul, The Soul Project, XS, Laguna Beach Beer Company, Surfing Heritage & Culture Center, and Surfline.

55th Annual Brooks Street Surfing Classic Results



Special Awards

Cy Chambers Award (excellence in surfing, sportsmanship and academics) – Kayla Coscino

Thom Chambers Award (excellence in surfing and the arts)– Bastian Evans

Pro/Am

Ryah Arthur (Orange) $1000 Travis Booth (Red) $750 Hans Hagen (Blue) $500 Jeff Booth (White) $250

Legends (60 & Over)

Spike Atkinson (Red) Doug Bunting (White) Peter Basich (Green) Chris Farley (Blue)

Grand Masters (50 & Over)

Todd Madsen (Blue) Matt Flotho (Red) Chad Gibbs (Green) Scott Holt (White)

Sr. Masters (40-49)

Hans Hagen (Blue) Tristram Miller (Green) Jason Watson (White) Aaron Gual (Red)

Masters (30-39)

Mike Todd (White) Isaac Zoller (Blue) Ryah Arthur (Green) Mike Lombardo (Red)

Sr. Men (24-29)

Porter Hogan (White) Jack Monroe (Orange) Hunter Smith (Green) Troy MacDonald (Red) David Brown (White)

Mens (18-23)

Michael Chapman (Red) Jake Levine (White) Zackary Levine (Green) Nathan Madigan (Orange) Cameron DePfyffer (Blue)

Jr. Mens (14-17)

Travis Booth (White) Kiko Nelsen (Green) Trey Lockhart (Blue) Sam Nelsen (Red)

Boys (13 & Under)

Zach VanMeter (Green) Hudson Saunders (Blue) Jaxson Hutcheon (White) Bastian Evans (Red)

Women (16 & over)

Tess Booth (White) Kayla Coscino (Green) Kelly Smith (Blue) Devyn Linder (Orange) Paige Vitolo (Yellow) Scout Mitchell (Red)

Girls (15 & Under)

Tess Booth (White) Scout Mitchell (Red) Riley Belden (Blue) Devyn Linder (Orange)

Longboard

Troy MacDonald (Red) Goff Stepien (White) Paul Cernich (Orange) Noel Lashley (Blue) David Vanderveen (Yellow) Paul Wade (Green)

Bodyboard

Spencer Collins (Red) Kiko Nelsen (Green) Brian Sciacca (Blue) Matt Blunk (Orange) Michael Tanaka (Yellow) James Henry (White)

Paddleboard

Porter Hogan (White) Zachary Levine (Orange) Nathan Madigan (Yellow) Matt Belden (Red) Peter Basich (Green)