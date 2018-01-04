Wanted: Playing Freeze Nightly

The Pageant of the Masters is looking for men, women and children to volunteer for next summer’s show, “Under the Sun.” People of all sizes and ages are needed to be cast members in the presentation of tableaux vivants, where real people hold a 90 second pose as subjects of paintings and sculpture.

The casting call, Jan. 5-7, will be held at the Irvine Bowl Park, 650 Laguna Canyon Road, from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 5 and 6, and 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7.

Pageant volunteers are also needed for positions in the wardrobe, make up, and headdress departments, as well as cast area coordinators and refreshment servers, among other positions.

New Year Kicks Off With Music

Laguna Beach Live sets the tone with three musical performances this month.

Cellist Nicholas Mariscal performs a classical program at the Laguna Art Museum on Thursday, Jan. 11. The 7 p.m. museum shows are free to members.

Latin jazz player Mark Towns kicks off the straight-ahead jazz concerts winter series on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at Seven-Degrees.

Live! Music Insights, a music appreciation event, takes place Monday, Jan. 8, in a private home and features Philharmonic Society Artistic Director John Mangum and Pacific Chorale soprano Chelsea Chaves.

For tickets: visit lagunabeachlive.org or call 949-715-9713.

Story of Survival, Inspiration Opens at Playhouse

Actor John Tufts transforms into 30 characters in telling the true story of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, an elegant and eccentric German transvestite who navigated between the Nazi’s and East German secret police in high heels.

“I Am My Own Wife” will open at the Laguna Playhouse, Sunday, Jan. 14, at 5:30 p.m. and will run through Sunday, Jan. 28.

In the show written by Doug Wright and directed by Jenny Sullivan, von Mahlsdorf’s controversial life unfolds in a story of survival and inspiration.

Tickets, $45 – $70, can be purchased online at lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling 949 497-2787.