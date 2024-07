Neighbors Bobbi Straus and Bob Hartman say goodbye to Hugo at Waste Management. For 30 years, Hugo has been their hauler on Ceanothus Drive.

Laguna Beach City Council officially voted CR&R as the city’s new refuse hauler on July 12, 2023 and the change went into effect on July 1. CR&R will replace the residents’ Waste Management containers within city limits until Oct. 4.