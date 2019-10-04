Wayne L. Peterson

Share this:

Sept. 27, 1939 – Sept. 22, 2019

Wayne Lewis Peterson, age 79, passed away peacefully Sunday.

His memorial celebration will be held Oct. 4, 2019 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Laguna Beach at 2 p.m.

He was born Sept. 27, 1939 to Howard and Clara Peterson in Omaha, Nebraska.

He first met the love of his life Terry T. Smith Sept. 13, 1973. Wayne and Terry were patrons of the arts, especially the Laguna College of Art and Design. Wayne has donated millions to the college.

Wayne was a Laguna Beach City Council member from 1992-2000 and the Laguna Beach Mayor from 1995-1996. As mayor, he wanted Laguna Beach to be known as “The Art City.”

Wayne, you inspire us all to volunteer and make the world a better place.