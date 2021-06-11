Wear Yellow for June 15 community photo at Laguna Beach City Hall

Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf and long-time resident Denny Freidenrich invite friends and neighbors to turn out for a community photo at 10 a.m. on June 15 in front of City Hall.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has said he plans to fully reopen the state’s economy on June 15 following a historic pandemic.

“Everyone who has been fully vaccinated is welcome,” Kempf said. “Please wear something yellow—like a hat, shirt, blouse, skirt or pants—or bring yellow flowers.”

For his part, Freidenrich notes, “Many people have been traumatized by the events of the last sixteen months. They either know someone who contracted COVID, lost family members to the virus, or suffered financial losses. Laguna’s June 15 community photo will be a great way to reconnect with old friends and look ahead to the future.”

Community members interested in joining the community photo should email [email protected][dot]com.