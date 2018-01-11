William Joseph Odlum

William Joseph (Bill) Odlum, 83, of Laguna Beach, passed away Dec. 24, 2017, from complications due to brain cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.

He was born March 28, 1934, in Boston, Mass., and was raised in New London, Conn. He attended the University of Connecticut, graduated in 1955, and moved to Southern California to take a job with Hughes Aircraft Company. While at Hughes he received a master’s degree from USC and completed his 37-year career with their Ground Systems Group in Fullerton.

As a resident of Villa Park, he served as a Planning Commissioner, City Council member, and even as mayor. During his 25 years in Laguna Beach, he served for 10 years in their citizens patrol program.

Odlum was a talented carpenter and woodworker who volunteered his skills with Habitat for Humanity. He made beautiful furniture and could fix nearly anything. He piloted single engine aircraft and sailed catamarans and mono-hull sailboats. He also loved to ski at Mammoth Mountain, golf, and dine out in great local restaurants.

Upon retiring, Odlum enjoyed traveling the world with his wife of 26 years, Ann. He kept us entertained with his dry wit right up until the very end!

Odlum is survived by his wife, Ann; three children from his previous marriage, Patricia Odlum, of Boise, Ida., James Odlum of Mission Viejo, and Colleen Murray of Jackson, Wyo.; two step-children, Roger Green of Laguna Niguel and Diane Green of Huntington Beach; four grandchildren and two step-grandchildren.

Services will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial gift to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.