Winter Sports Update

Boys Basketball (7-11)

Breakers were defeated by Corona del Mar 57-43 on Dec. 21 at Dugger Gym but were then able to snap their eight-game losing streak with a trip to Carlsbad after Christmas for the 29th Annual Torrey Pines Holiday Tournament.

Laguna opened play on Dec. 26 with a 52-44 win over San Diego’s Ramona, followed by a tough 55-54 loss to Flintridge Prep on Dec. 27. Breakers won their last two games to finish fifth defeating Cienega from Vail Arizona (near Tucson) 67-42, and then defeating San Diego 58-55 in overtime. Against the Cavers, Breakers were down entering the fourth period at 36-31, but rallied to get back in the game off two three-point shots by Lucas Kravitz and some clutch free throws by Brooks Honenauer. Willie Rounaghi hit a three pointer to start the overtime period and Laguna never trailed to the victory.

Breakers are at Los Alamitos on Jan. 4 and host Newport Harbor (18-1) on Jan. 9.

Girls Basketball (14-3)

Laguna was off until Jan. 3, when they hosted Huntington Beach (7-3) at Dugger Gym and Calvary Chaple the following day. Next week, they travel to D1 Loa Alamitos (14-5) on Jan. 8 and they have the Wave League opening contest at Newport Harbor (10-10) on Jan. 10.

Boys Soccer (3-2-3)

Breakers lost their last match of 2018 2-0 to Corona del Mar on Dec. 21 at Guyer Field. Action resumed this week at Los Alamitos (7-6-3) on Jan. 4 and home with Newport Harbor (6-8-2) on Jan. 9. League play begins with a home match against league favorite Fountain Valley (10-2) on Jan. 11.

Girls Soccer (2-7-2)

The squad got back into action after the holiday beak on Jan. 3 with Huntington Beach (10-5-2) followed by a trip to Los Alamitos (15-0-2) on Jan. 8. The first Wave League match is Jan. 10 at Newport Harbor (11-1-4).