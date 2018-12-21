Wisdom Workout

Share this:

Holiday Magic

The front of the card said: “Christmas Therapy Group.” It pictured a caricature of a psychiatrist sitting in front of a semi-circle that included Santa, Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Reindeer, and an elf.

The dialogue bubble over Santa’s head read, “I don’t believe in me.” Frosty said, “I think I’m bi-polar.” Rudolph said, “The other reindeers laugh and call me names,” and the elf said, “I’m in a go-nowhere job.”

In case you have entered into this holiday season with your own personal worries weighing heavily on your shoulders, let’s take a moment to let down and let go of any harsh treatment you might be using to keep yourself going, no matter what.

Imagine that you have a sack of boulders that is tied to your back, like a pack-mule. In order to shift back to being a human, it is necessary to get this huge weight off your back. Once you separate from it, notice that your body begins to straighten up and you begin to shift back to your familiar self.

Now place yourself, in your mind’s eye, in a lush garden where you can sit on a bench and rest for a bit. When you are ready, open the large canvas bag that contains your current and habitual boulders of discontentment, fear, seemingly insurmountable obstacles, and overwhelming challenges. Take each one out, examine it so that what it represents is clearly identified, and then decide where you will plant this rock within this garden setting.

You may decide to create a rock garden in a specific corner, or you might want to place each rock separately near a tree or flowerbed. Follow your instincts on the best way to empty out all of the boulders, while using them to enhance the beauty in this imaginary space that you are creating.

Take the time necessary to empty out the entire contents of this well-worn canvas bag. You may find a variety of sizes and shapes, from large gray and black boulders, all the way down to little pebbles.

All of them need attention because they represent large problems, medium inconveniences, and small daily irritations that are contributing to making you feel like a “beast of burden.”

These boulders will remain in this imaginary garden so that when it is necessary to face and handle what they represent, you can easily find them. The point here is to take this time to unburden your body, mind, and heart so that you can be open and receptive to your life and your loves once again.

Now you have the room to invite wholeness to take up residence in the cleared-out space in your mind by resolving to be more patient, kind and gentle with yourself first, and extending those qualities out to others.

When was the last time you took a break, let yourself off the hook, and lightened up on excessive self-criticism and harsh evaluations? Flip the switch and turn off judging and categorizing and turn on sensing and perceiving, so that you can begin to let in the beauty that surrounds you.

Forget about making something happen “out there” for a moment. Instead, turn your attention inward. As you do, little by little, notice the subtle stirrings and shifting attitudes.

Slowly, gently and patiently begin the process of letting down, letting go, listening and opening to receiving the light of acceptance, so that the wholeness of your heart’s affections are rekindled and renewed.

From this vantage point, the magic of the holiday season can begin to touch your heart and spark your imagination once again.

Susan is a local author of the emotional resource book, “Beyond Intellect: Journey Into the Wisdom of Your Intuitive Mind.” Learn more atsusanvelasquez.com.