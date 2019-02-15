Wisdom Workout

Share this:

Moonlight Becomes You

The current rains have turned our city green and lush, with the majestic hills as a backdrop and the dynamic, vibrant ocean sparkling in the sun. Our outer surroundings supply nourishment in the pursuit of fulfilling the dream of living a quality life.

The not-so-obvious challenge that we each face is how to grow an internal life that matches the vibrancy that makes up our outer reality.

Are you living a desert life, when you have the real opportunity to live a moist, lush and fruit-bearing life? Though the desert has its distinct beauty, it must work harder to survive under the rays of a too harsh and relentlessly hot sun. In the desert, most of what occurs goes on underground. Flowers often hoard their moisture and only bloom sparingly in the morning or late afternoon.

Many of us have lived desert lives. We are too self-contained. Our enthusiasm and exuberance, our zest for living, shows up minimally on the surface, though our capacity and our longings may be enormous and kept underground.

Our innate intuitive power can move us in small, precise increments by feeding us clear pictures of what lies beneath the surface, in the unexplored regions where the deeper questions reside.

What do you long for? What do you wish for now? What do you crave? What do you desire?

What is stealing your energetic brilliance, your vitality and your soulfulness? Do you know the difference between a nourishing life and a spoiled life? Are you craving freedom but refuse to take on the work and the discipline that true freedom requires?

If you find that your life has become too brittle and dry, perhaps it is time to bring your perceptive powers to the foreground. Your intuitive voice is silenced when you have no vision, no insight and take no action. Your life becomes stagnant when you consistently avoid the hard questions.

What are you resisting or resenting? What do you know about your present reality that you wish you didn’t know? What part of you have you allowed to be killed off or is currently dying from neglect?

Commit to the work of transforming your inner landscape. Cleanse your thinking, renew your values, build a creative fire and cook up new ideas that will nourish and feed your ability to grow a more fulfilling inner life.

Stand solidly in the fact that you have good judgment. Given this truth, what have you found out about yourself just now? That is your intuitive soul voice speaking.

When you are willing to hear the hidden secrets that are housed in the dark, you become more adept at seeing by moonlight.

As a result, the harsher rays of the sun no longer need to hammer home your life lessons. Fulfillment blossoms as you begin to realize, after the initial discomfort of seeing within, that moonlight becomes you.

Susan is a local author of “Beyond Intellect: Journey Into the Wisdom of Your Intuitive Mind.” Learn more at: www.susanvelasquez.com.