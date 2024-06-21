Woman’s Club honors 2024 Woman of the Year

The Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach honored Renae Hinchey as its 2024 Woman of the Year at a luncheon on Friday, June 14, at its clubhouse at 286 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach.

Hinchey has been a member of the Woman’s Club for 24 years and served as board president in 2008. She worked for the Laguna Beach County Water District for 20 years before retiring in 2020 and was the first woman in Orange County to hold the position of water district general manager. Now, she serves as the board president of the Susi Q.

“It is such a pleasure to be a part of the Susi Q family,” Hinchey said. “Working with executive director Nadia Babayi and the staff has been a wonderful experience. It’s exciting to see the Susi Q grow and offer so much to our seniors. I’m proud to be a part of it.”