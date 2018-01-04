Woman’s Club Offers Money Management Talk
Women of all ages are invited to Money: Getting it and Keeping it, a workshop to be led by three local business owners Tuesday, Jan. 16, at the Woman’s Club, 286 St. Ann’s Dr.
The panel includes estate planner and attorney Nicole Anderson, investment manager Barbara Crane, and bookkeeper Anne McGraw.
They will take audience questions after the 7 p.m. presentation.
Learn of Latest Aliso Creek Restoration Plan
Hallie Jones and Derek Ostensen of the Laguna Canyon Foundation will describe foundation activities involving Aliso Creek at the next Laguna Canyon Conservancy meeting, Monday, Jan. 8.
The 6 p.m. meeting at Tivoli Too!, 777 Laguna Canyon Road, now costs $15 per person.
A $100 million Army Corps of Engineers project proposes to remove several miles of sensitive habitat within Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Community groups plan to respond with an alternative.
RSVP to Max Brown at [email protected] or call 949 235-8277. Space is limited.
Susi Q Center Closes for Maintenance
All classes and programs regularly scheduled at the Community & Susi Q Center through Sunday, Jan. 7, will be canceled due to annual building maintenance.
Community services staff will be available Saturday, Jan. 6, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to assist with class registrations and other matters.
Artist Visits Garden Club
Artist and comic-book illustrator Joann Situ Allen, author of “Laguna Beach – The Accidental Naturalist,” shares her childhood memories of Chinatown with members of the Laguna Beach Garden Club Friday, Jan. 12.
The public is welcome to the meeting, 9:30 a.m. at Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Ave. More info: www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org
Workshop Offers Path to Health Goals
Health in Balance Integrative Medicine, 330 Park Ave., invite all to their free Fresh Start Workshop from 6:30- 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17.
Dr. Gary Arthur will help those in attendance to draft an action plan to achieve health goals and discover solutions to overcome pain and health challenges. Dinner is provided. RSVP at the Health in Balance website.
Expect Road Closures Near El Morro
Caltrans will replace a failing overhead sign on North Coast Highway near El Morro Elementary beginning Monday, Jan. 15, requiring intermittent road closures.
Work will be conducted on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and is expected through March 30. One northbound lane will be maintained for travel, says a Caltrans statement.
Women Train Free
Cho’s Academy is offering women free classes in January and half-off classes for men.
The martial arts studio in Laguna Beach, 1966 S. Coast Highway, offers kickboxing, taekwondo, jiujitsu and strength training.
“Be fit, strong and empowered…. Learn to defend yourself!” founder Joseph Cho said in a statement.
Classes are suitable for men and women of all ages and skill levels. Free classes are for new members only and exclude yoga.
Call for details: 949 281-7517.
In Nepal, Greenhouses Sprout
Some 30 villages damaged by a 2015 earthquake in Nepal have received greenhouses through the R Star Foundation, a Laguna Beach-based non-profit.
Founder Rosalind Russell, known for providing goats to 51 villages in Nepal, said the delay in building the greenhouses was in part caused by high demand for bamboo, used for scaffolding, furniture making and cremations. Greenhouses, which cost $600, allow for year-round crop production and help offset costs of rebuilding homes, Russell said.
Donations for greenhouses or goats, at $200 each, can be made at RStarFoundation.org or by check to P.O. Box 4183, Laguna Beach, Calif. 92652.
Theatre Provides a Holiday Treat
TheatreHope lived up to its name with performances of “Aladdin and His Winter Wish” for homeless or food insecure families and children with cancer and disabilities in the closing weeks of December, said a Laguna Playhouse statement.
Groups that attended included Goodwill OC’s Community Services Program, Kids Konnected program for those affected by cancer, Glennwood House in Laguna Beach, Boys and Girls Clubs from Tustin and Laguna Beach and Project Hope Alliance of Costa Mesa, which works with homeless children.
For many it is their first exposure to live theatre, said Jennifer Friend, of Project Hope Alliance.