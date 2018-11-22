Women’s Hospital Raises $13K for Infant Safety

Share this:

The Women’s Hospital at MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center held its 20th annual fundraiser at Dizz’s As Is in Laguna Beach on Monday, Nov. 5, raising over $13,000 to support infant safety CPR classes, neonatal warmer units, neonatal biliblankets, and diaries for parents whose babies are in the NICU. The annual event was the brainchild of Dizz’s As Is proprietors, the Pitz family, whose babies were all born at Saddleback Medical Center.

Guests enjoyed seeing doctors out of their scrubs, passing out appetizers, taking drink and dinner orders, and even bussing tables. This year, the waitstaff included hospital executives Marcia Manker, chief executive officer; and Ryan Olsen, chief operating officer.

“It’s a testament to the close-knit family at our hospital; they don’t often see each other in this fun setting. Plus, they love supporting a cause they are really connected to,” said Cecilia Belew, president of Saddleback Medical Center Foundation.