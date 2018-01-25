Woodard Quintet Lights Up

Rickey Woodard Quintet will perform a variety of jazz, including straight ahead, Latin, blues, and ballads, with a melodic sound and tight rhythm section in the Jazz Wednesdays series by Laguna Beach Live! on Jan. 31.

Woodard also performs and records with The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra and the Frank Capp Juggernaut Band.

The 6 p.m. concert takes place at Seven-Degrees, 891 Laguna Canyon Rd., and tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Bar and dinner are available for separate purchase beginning at 5 p.m. Tickets: www.lagunabeachlive.org or call 949-715-9713.