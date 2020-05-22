Share this:

The Zinc market in Laguna Beach is now open with our full salad selection, packaged sandwiches and entrees. Face masks are required. Visit us at zinccafe.com for the café menu and preorder for quick safe pick up.

Address – 350 OCEAN AVENUE, LAGUNA BEACH, CA 92651

Phone- 949-494-6302

Website- https://www.onthemenuonline.com/listing/zinc-cafe-market-laguna-beach/

