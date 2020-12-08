Bill Gross offers to donate sum spent on legal spat with Laguna Beach neighbors

Share this:

Billionaire Bill Gross asked his Laguna Beach neighbors to join him in donating the money they have spent and plan to spend on their legal feud toward Orange County food banks and other nonprofits, according to an open letter published Monday.

The PIMCO founder and his girlfriend Amy Schwartz are embroiled in a harassment case with the neighbors who live next door to their ocean cliffside home at 2475 S. Coast Hwy.

“I call on my neighbor to lay down arms and agree to a settlement that benefits neither side financially, but provides something of value to our community,” Gross wrote. “To those who would claim this is a publicity stunt, I would point to my history of philanthropy. That is my life’s priority, not legal feuds.”

Jennifer Keller, attorney for Mark Towfiq, rejected Gross’ settlement offer in a statement shared Monday afternoon.

“This is just billionaire Bill Gross trying to buy his way out of accountability for his horrible behavior,” Keller wrote. “He is losing the trial badly and is literally on the eve of being cross-examined about his harassment and lies, which he is desperate to avoid.”

The battle between the two Laguna Beach neighbors flared up in October after Gross installed a glass art installation near the property line he shares with Towfiq. A large net was then erected around the art installation to protect it from falling palm fronds. After Gross and Schwartz declined to address Towfiq’s concerns privately, he reported them to Laguna Beach code enforcement for failing to seek necessary permits for the art installation, according to court documents.

A harassment complaint alleging Gross and Schwartz played the “Gilligan’s Island” theme song late at night has earned international headlines. Towfiq’s attorney played multiple videos his client recorded of speakers on the Gross property blasting the “Gilligan’s Island” theme song on a loop, “In da Club” by 50 Cent, and “Call Me Maybe” by Carly Rae Jepsen.

Keller characterized the open letter as a publicity stunt to stem the tide of negative press about the legal case.

“You don’t settle cases with self-serving press releases bragging about your past contributions to charity,” she wrote.

Following Towfiq’s refusal to accept the settlement offer, Gross said in a statement late Monday that he still plans to calculate the legal fees and court expenses he’s already spent and will spend in this case, and will donate this amount to Laguna Beach and Orange County charities by Friday.

“Despite Mr. Towfiq’s vindictive and self-serving rejection of my proposal that we settle our dispute and redirect all legal fees and costs to Orange County food banks and other charities providing critical assistance in this time of need, I am still willing to do my part,” Gross wrote.