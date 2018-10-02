Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

City Seeks New Temporary Art Installation

Posted On 02 Oct 2018
The red telephone booth on Forest Avenue is one of the city’s temporary art installation locations. City officials are now accepting artist proposals for the next installation, which will run from 2019-2021.

The red telephone booth on Forest Avenue is one of the city’s temporary art installation locations. City officials recently announced that it’s time for a new temporary piece to be installed.

The city is now accepting artist proposals for the next installation, which will run from 2019-2021. For application guidelines, click the “Calls-for-Artists” button on the Cultural Arts page of the city’s website. (lagunabeachcity.net)

The current head-turning piece, “Nine Billion” by Douglas Turner was inspired by the rapidly growing world population and nods back to the 1950s fad of phonebooth stuffing.

