City Seeks New Temporary Art Installation

The red telephone booth on Forest Avenue is one of the city’s temporary art installation locations. City officials recently announced that it’s time for a new temporary piece to be installed.

The city is now accepting artist proposals for the next installation, which will run from 2019-2021. For application guidelines, click the “Calls-for-Artists” button on the Cultural Arts page of the city’s website. (lagunabeachcity.net)

The current head-turning piece, “Nine Billion” by Douglas Turner was inspired by the rapidly growing world population and nods back to the 1950s fad of phonebooth stuffing.