Guest Opinion: Smart Alex

by Chris Quilter

Longtime community activists like Anne know that part of the job description is to connect with new generations who love the town the way we do and pass the torch. Anne took that challenge so seriously that she came up with the idea for Leadership Laguna, a workshop for budding activists to educate them on the various workings of the city. And when Alex Rounaghi talked to her about running for City Council, she knew she had found her next laurel. When he then asked if Anne and I would be his co-chairs, our quick and easy answer was, “Yes!”

To those who wonder if Alex is a tad young to be running for Council, we say, “Look more closely.” Alex is the definition of an “early bloomer.” He found his passion years ago and already has a resumé of public service that is second to only one other candidate: Mayor Sue Kempf, who has endorsed him along with Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen, Laguna Beach Police and Fire, School Board members Kelly Osborne and Dee Perry, Supervisor Katrina Foley, CA Senator Dave Min, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, Congressional Rockstar Katie Porter, and a host of others.

In community forums, meet-and-greets, and door-to-door campaigning, Alex has displayed a depth of understanding of complex and often contentious community issues. He’s well aware that we have become more divided about what is best for Laguna. He doesn’t support Measure Q, for example. But if you do, he thinks you should not only be heard but invited to the table, where everyone can look at the data — he loves data — find common ground, and make informed decisions.

Anne and I are asking you to join us in voting for Alex Rounaghi for City Council. He will do what we all want our local leaders to do: protect what’s unique and best about our hometown and improve the rest; listen and learn from everyone who lives and works here; just as importantly, understand what it takes to run a city in 2022 and beyond, so we’ll have the expertise we need to tackle tough problems like public safety, affordable housing, complete streets, and local steps to protect our environment — while living within our means.

It’s a tall order from old Laguna, but Alex is smart, curious, open-minded, hardworking, and authentic. He will do us proud on the Council.

Anne Johnson and Chris Quilter are co-chairs of Alex Rounaghi for City Council.