Laguna Beach News ” January 6, 2023

Former St. Catherine Parish School a Unique Part of Laguna History

Laguna Beach recently bought the former St. Catherine of Siena Parish School for $23 million. Many thought it seemed a reasonable price for 6.5 acres of coastal land with 39,500 square feet of school buildings. But that’s just the money part. Laguna Beach Indy columnist Skip Hellewell wondered about the human side of the story, did a little digging, and found not one, but two, parochial schools in Laguna, each with a lost story.

