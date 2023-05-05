Laguna Beach News | May 5, 2023

Civil Disputes at Hotel Laguna and 14 West Prompt Forced Closure by City

The City of Laguna Beach ordered Hotel Laguna and 14 West to close Tuesday evening after three separate altercations between two different armed security guard teams broke out on the hotels’ premises. The conflicts were related to an ongoing civil dispute over the control of operations and management at the hotel properties between well-known Laguna Beach real estate investor Mohammad Honarkar and a group of investors who claim to have bailed out Honarkar from foreclosure two years ago.

VIEW DIGITAL EDITION HERE!