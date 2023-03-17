Letter: City Made Right Decision with St. Catherine’s

All of our skepticism about the city purchasing the St. Catherine property was removed after taking a very informative tour of this site led by city employee Michael Litschi.

Our city government definitely made the right decision in the acquisition of this property for many reasons, including ready-to-use updated structures, variety of buildings with tremendous flexibility, many outdoor multi-use spaces, wonderful Spanish architecture and gorgeous ocean views.

A big thank you to our Laguna Beach City Council and city staff for having the vision to see the value of this property for our community and for making this happen.

Jim and Dee Perry, Laguna Beach