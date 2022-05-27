Letter: Congratulations to The Indy

Talk about breaking news—the Indy does it again with covering a Friday, May. 20 story on a power outage just hours after it happens—complete with a photo of the Catalina utility pole burning between Anita and Oak. No wonder the California News Publishers Association awarded the Indy the 2021 Weekly Breaking News Award—thanks to Daniel Langhorne’s and Breeana Greenberg’s coverage of the 2021 oil spill. Speaking of Langhorne’s writing, his May 18 Spared from Wildfire story about the Coastal fire put you right there with the evocative writing, and made you feel the terrible loss of the homes and impact on nature. Congrats, Indy, Langhorne and Greenberg! You do Laguna, and weekly city newspapers, proud. Thanks for keeping us informed.

Deborah Laughton, Laguna Beach

Editor’s Note: Deborah is the spouse of Councilmember George Weiss and Publisher at Methodology and Statistics of Guilford Publications, Inc.