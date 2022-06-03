Letter: Heads I’m Right, Tails You’re Wrong

In his recent Indy column, David Raber, a principal member of Laguna Residents First, says Joe Hanauer got the LRF PAC Initiative all wrong in his recent Indy column. If you are just tuning in, Hanauer is the hometown developer everyone likes. In the movie of his life, he will be played by Tom Hanks. That makes his opposition to the Initiative a blow to those who see it as the only way to stop those developers who are not like Hanauer, and whose bulldozers are idling out past Big Bend ready to scrape the town. Although I urge everyone to read the initiative—which I have —I can’t tell you whether Hanauer or Raber has it right. What I can tell you is this: If the LRF PAC Initiative has confused a savvy developer like Joe Hanauer, what hope is there for the rest of us?

Chris Quilter is an advocate for housing and senior issues, and a past co-writer of Lagunatics.