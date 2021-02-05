Letter: Here We Go Again

Share this:

Ann Christoph is bringing out her list of off-and-on-again writers in support of Village Laguna’s agenda! The recent example is Armondo Baez. We see his letters about every year or two when Ann needs help supporting Village Laguna’s agenda. Who is Laguna Beach Historic Coalition and Preserve Orange County? We already know who Village Laguna is – bad news!

For the record, to protect the residents’ property rights, Larry Nokes put his heart and soul into the Historical Preservation agenda and helped residents whose homes were unjustly put on a list without their permission. With the Historical Preservation Ordinance, residents are no longer forced to be on the Historical list, but rather can apply, if they so choose! In my opinion, no organization or City Council should be mandating what is historical and what is not!

Ann Christoph and Village Laguna just want to start this fight up all over again, ignoring the fact that many months and hours were spent on achieving our existing Historical Preservation Ordinance. What the Council approved is best for all residents of Laguna. I know, because I was the council representative to the Historical Ordinance Committee.

Enough is enough Ann!

Kelly Boyd, former Laguna Beach mayor